Braden River Elementary School fourth-grader Caitlin Motherway, 9, right, is one of the about 252 students who were able to tape Assistant Principal Krista Francies to a wall as a reward for completing their summer learning.

Braden River Elementary School students stuck on learning

Braden River Elementary School third-grader Lillian Chandler, 8, places a piece of tape onto Assistant Principal Krista Francies.

Braden River Elementary School third-grader Elias Nehme, 8, tapes Assistant Principal Krista Francies ankles together.

Braden River Elementary School paraprofessional Salvatrice Rizzo, left, helps second-grader Rosemary Aronin, 7, attach a piece of tape to Principal Joshua Bennett's shoulders.

Braden River Elementary School fourth-grader Kylee Francies, 9, right, tapes her mom, Assistant Principal Krista Francies, to a wall. Kylee Francies said it was "weird" to be taping her mom.

Braden River Elementary School first-grader Faith Dawson, 6, attaches tape to Assistant Principal Krista Francies.

Braden River Elementary School fifth-grader Logan Santiago, 10, pounds tape to the wall to make sure it's secure.

Braden River Elementary School fifth-grader Jonathan Lopez, 10, left, goes to tape Principal Joshua Bennett, center, to the wall while ESOL paraprofessional Barbara Grimes, right, rips off more tape to hand to students.

Braden River Elementary School fourth-grader Roshan Leonardo, 9, stretches out his piece of tape before placing it on Assistant Principal Krista Francies.

Braden River Elementary School fourth-grader Roshan Leonardo, 9, right, places a strip of tape across Assistant Principal Krista Francies.

Braden River Elementary School fifth-grader Emma Donnelly, 10, focuses on securing a piece of tape to the wall to ensure Principal Joshua Bennett won't come off the wall.

Braden River Elementary School office clerk Kelly Withers works to cut off a piece of tape to hand to students so they can tape it to Principal Joshua Bennett.

Braden River Elementary School second-grader Maliek Burchell, 7, tapes Principal Joshua Bennett's feet to a stool. Burchell then said, "You're never getting down," while waving his finger no at Bennett.

Braden River Elementary School student support specialist Michele Jones starts to peel Principal Joshua Bennett off the wall after about 252 students taped him to it.

Braden River Elementary School Principal Joshua Bennett smiles as student support specialist Michele Jones works to peel him off the wall and free him from more than 252 pieces of duct tape students placed on him.

More than 252 pieces of duct tape are peeled off Braden River Elementary School Principal Joshua Bennett. Friday was Bennett's first time being taped to a wall, which was a reward for students who completed their summer learning.

Braden River Elementary School kindergarten teacher Frances Vila, left, reaches out to Principal Joshua Bennett, center, as he starts to fall while student support specialist Michele Jones, right, peels the tape off Bennett.

As a reward for their summer learning, students tape the principal and assistant principal to a wall.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

After placing a strip of duct tape across Braden River Elementary School Principal Joshua Bennett's feet and onto a stool, second-grader Maliek Burchell had a message for him.

"You're never getting down," said Burchell, who is 7.

Taping Bennett and Assistant Principal Krista Francies to a wall in the school's cafeteria was a reward for the 252 students who completed their summer learning program. 

"It was a good reward for students' hard work during the summer," Bennett said. 

Burchell wasn't the only student to go for the legs when taping Bennett and Francies to the wall.

Fifth-grader Logan Santiago, 10, pounded the tape to the wall after placing a strip across Bennett so he "can't move his legs and can't try to get out."

As the new principal at Braden River Elementary, many students said they were excited to see Bennett's reaction.

"It was fun," said Cole Kubitz, a 10-year-old fifth-grader. "We got to see how terrified they were, and it was hilarious."

