After placing a strip of duct tape across Braden River Elementary School Principal Joshua Bennett's feet and onto a stool, second-grader Maliek Burchell had a message for him.

"You're never getting down," said Burchell, who is 7.

Taping Bennett and Assistant Principal Krista Francies to a wall in the school's cafeteria was a reward for the 252 students who completed their summer learning program.

"It was a good reward for students' hard work during the summer," Bennett said.

Burchell wasn't the only student to go for the legs when taping Bennett and Francies to the wall.

Fifth-grader Logan Santiago, 10, pounded the tape to the wall after placing a strip across Bennett so he "can't move his legs and can't try to get out."

As the new principal at Braden River Elementary, many students said they were excited to see Bennett's reaction.

"It was fun," said Cole Kubitz, a 10-year-old fifth-grader. "We got to see how terrified they were, and it was hilarious."