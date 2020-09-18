 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Curt Bradley and the Pirates wait to take the field.

Braden River football falls in season opener

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

Curt Bradley and the Pirates wait to take the field.

Buy this Photo
Carson Goda catches a first-drive touchdown pass from Shawqi Itraish.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

Carson Goda catches a first-drive touchdown pass from Shawqi Itraish.

Buy this Photo
Lavontae Youmans bursts through the Tarpon defense. He finished with 91 yards on 12 carries.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

Lavontae Youmans bursts through the Tarpon defense. He finished with 91 yards on 12 carries.

Buy this Photo
The Pirates defense, led by nose tackle Albert Dowling (73) crush a Charlotte running back in the hole.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

The Pirates defense, led by nose tackle Albert Dowling (73) crush a Charlotte running back in the hole.

Buy this Photo
Running back Jaheim Hodo sprints through the hole.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

Running back Jaheim Hodo sprints through the hole.

Buy this Photo
Shawqi Itraish connects with Carson Goda for their second touchdown of the game.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

Shawqi Itraish connects with Carson Goda for their second touchdown of the game.

Buy this Photo
Pirates safety Isaiah Cress brings down a Tarpon wide receiver short of the goal line.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

Pirates safety Isaiah Cress brings down a Tarpon wide receiver short of the goal line.

Buy this Photo
Jaheim Hodo stretches the ball across the goal line for a touchown. Hodo finished with 112 yards on nine carries.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

Jaheim Hodo stretches the ball across the goal line for a touchown. Hodo finished with 112 yards on nine carries.

Buy this Photo
Rice commit Shawqi Itraish completed 13 of 19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

Rice commit Shawqi Itraish completed 13 of 19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Buy this Photo
The Braden River section of the socially-distanced crowd at Charlotte High was loud all night.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

The Braden River section of the socially-distanced crowd at Charlotte High was loud all night.

Buy this Photo
Pirates wideout Connor Losada snags a pass from Shawqi Itraish and turns upfield.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

Pirates wideout Connor Losada snags a pass from Shawqi Itraish and turns upfield.

Buy this Photo
Lavontae Youmans rolls through a Charlotte tackle attempt.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

Lavontae Youmans rolls through a Charlotte tackle attempt.

Buy this Photo
Pirates defensive back Gregory Cotton returns a Charlotte kickoff.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

Pirates defensive back Gregory Cotton returns a Charlotte kickoff.

Buy this Photo
Pirates linebacker Shane Moran gets ahold of Charlotte quarterback Josh Busha as he is throwing, forcing an incompletion.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

Pirates linebacker Shane Moran gets ahold of Charlotte quarterback Josh Busha as he is throwing, forcing an incompletion.

Buy this Photo
Charlotte receiver John Gamble snags a touchdown from John Busha to put the game out of reach.

Friday, Sep. 18, 2020 |

Charlotte receiver John Gamble snags a touchdown from John Busha to put the game out of reach.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Pirates lost 35-21 to Charlotte High.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Braden River High football team's opening drive against Charlotte High was perfect. 

The Pirates mixed chunk running plays with quick passing plays and everything worked. Senior quarterback Shawqi Itraish found Carson Goda for a 23-yard touchdown to cap it. It appeared like the Pirates were ready to roll. 

Then Charlotte got the ball, and it demonstrated what would give the Braden River defense fits all night: senior quarterback John Busha's running ability. On a long drive, Busha slashed the Pirates defense with runs of both the designed and scramble variety. He caped it with a touchdown toss to Troi McClary to tie the game at seven. 

The game would enter halftime tied at 21, but the Pirates' offense could not keep up with Busha and the Tarpons in the second half and lost, 35-21. 

Braden River (0-1) had opportunities but squandered them. The team missed a 38-yard field goal and botched a toss play that resulted in the game's lone turnover, excluding turnovers on downs. 

Itraish finished the game with 176 yards through the air, completing 13 of 19 passes, and two running backs, Jaheim Hodo and Lavontae Youmans, combined for 203 rushing yards on 21 attempts. But no one could match Busha, who accounted for 331 total yards (178 rushing and 153 passing) and five touchdowns. 

"We were terrible tonight, to be honest," Pirates coach Curt Bradley said. "I was terrible. We have to put our kids in better positions to succeed." 

Bradley said he did not think that Charlotte (3-0) had an advantage having played two previous games. The Pirates simply weren't good enough, making too many mistakes, he said. 

Braden River High will next play Lakewood High (St. Petersburg; 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at home. 

The Pirates were the only East County team to play this week. Both Lakewood Ranch High and The Out-of-Door Academy had their games postponed. Lakewood Ranch will now play North Port High at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 on the road, while The Out-of-Door Academy will make up its game against Bradenton Christian 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 on the road. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement