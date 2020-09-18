Braden River football falls in season opener

The Braden River High football team's opening drive against Charlotte High was perfect.

The Pirates mixed chunk running plays with quick passing plays and everything worked. Senior quarterback Shawqi Itraish found Carson Goda for a 23-yard touchdown to cap it. It appeared like the Pirates were ready to roll.

Then Charlotte got the ball, and it demonstrated what would give the Braden River defense fits all night: senior quarterback John Busha's running ability. On a long drive, Busha slashed the Pirates defense with runs of both the designed and scramble variety. He caped it with a touchdown toss to Troi McClary to tie the game at seven.

The game would enter halftime tied at 21, but the Pirates' offense could not keep up with Busha and the Tarpons in the second half and lost, 35-21.

Braden River (0-1) had opportunities but squandered them. The team missed a 38-yard field goal and botched a toss play that resulted in the game's lone turnover, excluding turnovers on downs.

Itraish finished the game with 176 yards through the air, completing 13 of 19 passes, and two running backs, Jaheim Hodo and Lavontae Youmans, combined for 203 rushing yards on 21 attempts. But no one could match Busha, who accounted for 331 total yards (178 rushing and 153 passing) and five touchdowns.

"We were terrible tonight, to be honest," Pirates coach Curt Bradley said. "I was terrible. We have to put our kids in better positions to succeed."

Bradley said he did not think that Charlotte (3-0) had an advantage having played two previous games. The Pirates simply weren't good enough, making too many mistakes, he said.

Braden River High will next play Lakewood High (St. Petersburg; 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 at home.

The Pirates were the only East County team to play this week. Both Lakewood Ranch High and The Out-of-Door Academy had their games postponed. Lakewood Ranch will now play North Port High at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 on the road, while The Out-of-Door Academy will make up its game against Bradenton Christian 7 p.m. on Oct. 9 on the road.