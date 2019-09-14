You can bet the Braden River Bluegrass Festival will be on their calendar next year.

Lakewood Ranch's Hazell Miller and Tara Preserve's Marilyn Kirchoff didn't have anything planned for their Saturday afternoon when friend Gail Schmidt suggested they attend the annual festival at Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Resort.

"She talked us into it," Kirchoff said, laughing.

She won't have to again.

They had not been to a bluegrass festival before, but they loved the day of music, relaxation and friendship.

The women and their husbands — Steve Miller, Ken Kirchoff and Carl Schmidt — set up chairs in the shade and listened to live music from the bank.

Schmidt said she and her husband go to Linger Lodge regularly and have loved one of the featured bands, Hwy 41 South.

"We think they're wonderful," she said.

Besides Hwy 41 South, Blast of Grass, Penny Creek and Duck Wallow Lane also performed. Patrons could purchase food and beer, and peruse vendor booths, which were filled with crafts and other items.