Guitarist Justin Lanier of Blast of Grass delights the crowd with his vocals.

Braden River Bluegrass Festival draws big crowd to Linger Lodge in Bradenton

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Bradenton 11-year-old Bradley Jordan and Lakewood Ranch High School sophomore Jacob Cole sell popcorn at the event to benefit the Boy Scouts of America Southwest Florida Council Troop 10.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Palmetto's Donna and Mark Levesque try regular and caramel toffee kettle corn.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Chris Kean meets Sarasota's Paula Sharpe as they feast on beer and barbecue.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Linger Lodge offered pulled pork barbecue sandwiches.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Linger Lodge's Aland Negrin serves beer, lemonade and barbecue from a riverside stand.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Dave Crays, of Crays Kettle Corn, prepares a fresh batch of popcorn for sale.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Bradenton's Kathy Brown enjoys the music with friend Sandy Turner, who was visiting from New Jersey.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Darla Williams, Kandi Mulligan and Joanie Forssell have known each other for more than 40 years. They met in middle school.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Nokomis residents Tess Menne and Jan Morse said they were enjoying their first bluegrass festival.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Blast of Grass played right after Hwy 41 South.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Attendees brought lawn chairs and blankets to sit along the banks of the Braden River.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Hazell Miller enjoys the day with Tara Preserve's Marilyn Kirchoff and Gail Schmidt.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Bradenton's Patti Colby likes to travel to different bluegrass festivals. She's attending another one in Georgia later this month.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

River Strand resident Joe and Priscilla Mekosh say they love hearing the banjo.

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019 |

Four bands, barbecue and beer highlight the annual festival.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

You can bet the Braden River Bluegrass Festival will be on their calendar next year.

Lakewood Ranch's Hazell Miller and Tara Preserve's Marilyn Kirchoff didn't have anything planned for their Saturday afternoon when friend Gail Schmidt suggested they attend the annual festival at Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Resort.

"She talked us into it," Kirchoff said, laughing.

She won't have to again.

They had not been to a bluegrass festival before, but they loved the day of music, relaxation and friendship.

The women and their husbands — Steve Miller, Ken Kirchoff and Carl Schmidt — set up chairs in the shade and listened to live music from the bank.

Schmidt said she and her husband go to Linger Lodge regularly and have loved one of the featured bands, Hwy 41 South. 

"We think they're wonderful," she said.

Besides Hwy 41 South, Blast of Grass, Penny Creek and Duck Wallow Lane also performed. Patrons could purchase food and beer, and peruse vendor booths, which were filled with crafts and other items. 

