Lisa Carlton, Lisa Bechtold and Samantha Linares-Zabala

Boys & Girls Clubs return with leadership breakfast

Lisa Carlton, Lisa Bechtold and Samantha Linares-Zabala

Club member Jorge Hernandez-Perez with vice president for advancement Yolanda Mancha

Club member Jorge Hernandez-Perez with vice president for advancement Yolanda Mancha

Attendees got an early egg breakfast.

Attendees got an early egg breakfast.

Tom Shapiro and President and CEO Bill Sadlo

Tom Shapiro and President and CEO Bill Sadlo

Michelle Cherp, honoree Lisa Bechtold and Tommy Kochis

Michelle Cherp, honoree Lisa Bechtold and Tommy Kochis

Board of directors chair Lee DeLieto, Nancy Arbuckle and Michael Doyle

Board of directors chair Lee DeLieto, Nancy Arbuckle and Michael Doyle

Mykalya Graham welcomed attendees.

Mykalya Graham welcomed attendees.

Jack Cox and Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman

Jack Cox and Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman

Club members Jorge Hernandez-Perez, Nathan Widjaja and Mykalya Graham.

Club members Jorge Hernandez-Perez, Nathan Widjaja and Mykalya Graham.

Emcee Lisa Carlton and Charles Hines

Emcee Lisa Carlton and Charles Hines

Isaiah Levine spoke before the Archie Griffin's video where he accepted his award.

Isaiah Levine spoke before the Archie Griffin's video where he accepted his award.

Nathan Widjaja

Nathan Widjaja

Carisa Keller, Jacqueline LaTona, Karen Walker, Yolanda Mancha, Michelle Cherp and Gina Nuzzo

Carisa Keller, Jacqueline LaTona, Karen Walker, Yolanda Mancha, Michelle Cherp and Gina Nuzzo

Emcee Lisa Carlton

Emcee Lisa Carlton

Isaiah Levine spoke before he watched Archie Griffin's video accepting his award.

Isaiah Levine spoke before he watched Archie Griffin's video accepting his award.

Jorge Hernandez-Perez

Jorge Hernandez-Perez

President and CEO Bill Sadlo gave the audience an update on the state of the organization.

President and CEO Bill Sadlo gave the audience an update on the state of the organization.

Samantha Linares-Zabala

Samantha Linares-Zabala

Honoree Lisa Bechtold spoke to her experiences growing up and relying on others.

Honoree Lisa Bechtold spoke to her experiences growing up and relying on others.

The 15th annual Intertape Polymer Group Leadership Breakfast was held Sept. 8.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto counties made a celebratory return with its 15th annual Intertape Polymer Group Leadership Breakfast on Sept. 9.

Supporters returned to the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club after a year away for a breakfast event that recognized local figures who have worked to empower teenagers. This year's breakfast honored two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, who played college football at Ohio State and for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, and Lisa Bechtold, executive director of the Take Stock in Children Sarasota nonprofit.

Boys and Girls Clubs CEO and President Bill Sadlo updated the audience on the organization's activities before letting the honorees have their time to speak.

Griffin accepted his award privately and addressed the audience through a livestream. 

Bechtold, who had recently returned from taking her son  to college, spoke about how much the award meant to her and her appreciation for all the people in her life who helped her get to where she was today.

