 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Nikki Logan-Curran, president and CEO Bill Sadlo, Erin Guzzo and Yolanda Mancha

Boys and Girls Clubs pays tribute at Champions For Children

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Nikki Logan-Curran, president and CEO Bill Sadlo, Erin Guzzo and Yolanda Mancha

Nancy Arbuckle and Lee DeLieto

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Nancy Arbuckle and Lee DeLieto

National Youth of the Year winner Whitney Stewart addresses the crowd.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

National Youth of the Year winner Whitney Stewart addresses the crowd.

Hundreds of guests filled the Lee Wetherington Club.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Hundreds of guests filled the Lee Wetherington Club.

David and Wanda Mills for Ken Freeman

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

David and Wanda Mills for Ken Freeman

Debbie and Tom Shapiro

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Debbie and Tom Shapiro

Taylor Maginn with Nancy and Nick Bobbitt

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Taylor Maginn with Nancy and Nick Bobbitt

Lewis and Larry Berman

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Lewis and Larry Berman

Betsy and Ron Koepsel

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Betsy and Ron Koepsel

Brian Manibusan and Sheena Palacios

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Brian Manibusan and Sheena Palacios

Peter and Joanne Powers

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Peter and Joanne Powers

Breanna and Dylan Cardozo

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Breanna and Dylan Cardozo

David and Brenda Maraman

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

David and Brenda Maraman

June Howell and Janet Pederson

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

June Howell and Janet Pederson

Claude and Diane Buckles

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Claude and Diane Buckles

Raven Peters with Renee Phinney and Glenn Reith

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Raven Peters with Renee Phinney and Glenn Reith

Alysha and Jeremy Shelby with Todd Englehart and Larry Bowman

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Alysha and Jeremy Shelby with Todd Englehart and Larry Bowman

Jesse and Kaitlyn Perez

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 |

Jesse and Kaitlyn Perez

Share
Marilyn and the late Irving Naiditch were honored on Nov. 19.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties celebrates its closest supporters with its annual Champions for Children fundraiser at the Lee Wetherington Club on Nov. 19.

Guests met outside the Boys and Girls Clubs club for an evening of mingling and support for the organization's youth programs. The evening started with a social hour where attendees picked up drinks and hors d'oeuvres before filling into the ballroom for the program to start.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties president Bill Sadlo thanked the audience for attending. Guests also heard from board chair Meghan Serrano, Steve Townsend and National Youth of the Year winner Whitney Stewart. 

This year's event honored Marilyn and the late Irving Naiditch for their contributions to Boys and Girls Clubs programs over the year. As Marilyn Naiditch was unable to attend the event, Sadlo accepted the award on her behalf.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement