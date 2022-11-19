Boys and Girls Clubs pays tribute at Champions For Children

Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties celebrates its closest supporters with its annual Champions for Children fundraiser at the Lee Wetherington Club on Nov. 19.

Guests met outside the Boys and Girls Clubs club for an evening of mingling and support for the organization's youth programs. The evening started with a social hour where attendees picked up drinks and hors d'oeuvres before filling into the ballroom for the program to start.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties president Bill Sadlo thanked the audience for attending. Guests also heard from board chair Meghan Serrano, Steve Townsend and National Youth of the Year winner Whitney Stewart.

This year's event honored Marilyn and the late Irving Naiditch for their contributions to Boys and Girls Clubs programs over the year. As Marilyn Naiditch was unable to attend the event, Sadlo accepted the award on her behalf.