 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Honorees Rachel Shelley and Jaime DiDomenico

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County recognizes local leaders

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Honorees Rachel Shelley and Jaime DiDomenico

Buy this Photo
Michael Doyle, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County President Bill Sadlo, Jill Luke and Angie Stringer

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Michael Doyle, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County President Bill Sadlo, Jill Luke and Angie Stringer

Buy this Photo
Kelly Lyons and Robby Hukill

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Kelly Lyons and Robby Hukill

Buy this Photo
Rebecca Abrahamson, honoree Rachel Shelley and Michael Shelton

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Rebecca Abrahamson, honoree Rachel Shelley and Michael Shelton

Buy this Photo
Mark Pritchett, Mireya Eavey and honoree Jaime DiDomenico

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Mark Pritchett, Mireya Eavey and honoree Jaime DiDomenico

Buy this Photo
Eleni Kouvatsos and Sharon Kunkel

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Eleni Kouvatsos and Sharon Kunkel

Buy this Photo
Greg Yull and Anne Garlington

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Greg Yull and Anne Garlington

Buy this Photo
Carol Fan and Gray Videnka

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Carol Fan and Gray Videnka

Buy this Photo
Laura Kingsley and Hank Battie

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Laura Kingsley and Hank Battie

Buy this Photo
Rebecca Abrahamson

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Rebecca Abrahamson

Buy this Photo
Mel Thomas and Caryn Hodge

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Mel Thomas and Caryn Hodge

Buy this Photo
Jessica Barrett and Bella Chelekis

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Jessica Barrett and Bella Chelekis

Buy this Photo
Gayle Guynup and Michael Shelton

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Gayle Guynup and Michael Shelton

Buy this Photo
Co-emcees Leonela Tase Sueiro and Lisa Carlton

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Co-emcees Leonela Tase Sueiro and Lisa Carlton

Buy this Photo
Madelyn Brown, Veronica Brady and Vanessa Tase Sueiro

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Madelyn Brown, Veronica Brady and Vanessa Tase Sueiro

Buy this Photo
Tracy Knight and Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Tracy Knight and Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight

Buy this Photo
Rep. Margaret Good and Kay Mathers

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Rep. Margaret Good and Kay Mathers

Buy this Photo
Lee DeLieto and Shelley Brooks

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Lee DeLieto and Shelley Brooks

Buy this Photo
Dennis McLean and David Wymer

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Dennis McLean and David Wymer

Buy this Photo
Yolanda Mancha, June Howell and Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County President Bill Sadlo

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019 |

Yolanda Mancha, June Howell and Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County President Bill Sadlo

Buy this Photo
Share
The 14th Annual Intertape Polymer Group Leadership Breakfast honored Rachel Shelley and Jaime DiDomenico.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County returned to the Lee Wetherington Club to honor Cool Today/Plumbing Today/Energy Today President Jaime DiDomenico and Booker High School Principal Rachel Shelley at its 14th Annual Intertape Polymer Group Leadership Breakfast on Sept. 13. 

The breakfast, which saw close to 400 people gather in the Dick Vitale Health and Fitness Center, recognized DiDomenico and Shelley for their work inspiring local youth to be community leaders. Guests mingled before sitting down for breakfast and words from Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County President Bill Sadlo, club members, DiDomenico and Shelley.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement