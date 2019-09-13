Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County recognizes local leaders

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County returned to the Lee Wetherington Club to honor Cool Today/Plumbing Today/Energy Today President Jaime DiDomenico and Booker High School Principal Rachel Shelley at its 14th Annual Intertape Polymer Group Leadership Breakfast on Sept. 13.

The breakfast, which saw close to 400 people gather in the Dick Vitale Health and Fitness Center, recognized DiDomenico and Shelley for their work inspiring local youth to be community leaders. Guests mingled before sitting down for breakfast and words from Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County President Bill Sadlo, club members, DiDomenico and Shelley.