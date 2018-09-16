Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County honors community leaders

On Sept. 14, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County honored sports personality Dick Vitale and Publix Super Markets CEO Todd Jones at its 13th Annual Intertape Polymer Group Leadership Breakfast. More than 400 people filled the Dick Vitale Health & Fitness Center at the Lee Wetherington Club to celebrate the honorees, who were recognized for their involvement in empowering youth to be future leaders.



“Both honorees have played an instrumental role in helping our organization provide the best opportunities for teens to plan for success after high school graduation,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County President Bill Sadlo.

Publix employee and Boys & Girls Club member Rachel Bennett presented the award to her "big boss" Todd Jones, who talked about how Publix founder George W. Jenkins taught the importance of investing in others.

Dick Vitale, who has given more than 100 scholarships to students and donated $1 million towards the construction of the Lee Wetherington Club, was presented his award by Boys & Girls Club member and aspiring entrepreneur Jakobi Davis.

"When people are leaders, it becomes contagious, and we want to build leaders through our youth," Vitale said.