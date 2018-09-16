 Skip to main content
Mary Kenealy-Barbetta, Dick Vitale and Joe Barbetta

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County honors community leaders

Friday, Sep. 14, 2018 |

Mary Kenealy-Barbetta, Dick Vitale and Joe Barbetta

Maureen Bradely, Felicia Seedorf and Meghan Sorreno

Friday, Sep. 14, 2018 |

Maureen Bradely, Felicia Seedorf and Meghan Sorreno

Shana Hamel and Sandra Terry

Friday, Sep. 14, 2018 |

Shana Hamel and Sandra Terry

Sandra Frank and Sall Schule

Friday, Sep. 14, 2018 |

Sandra Frank and Sall Schule

Nancy Bailey and Anne Garlington

Friday, Sep. 14, 2018 |

Nancy Bailey and Anne Garlington

Larry Bowman, Steve Johnson, Candace Hulcher and Jen Rust

Friday, Sep. 14, 2018 |

Larry Bowman, Steve Johnson, Candace Hulcher and Jen Rust

Friday, Sep. 14, 2018 |

2018 Florida Youth of the Year Rickey Tedesco and former state Sen. Lisa Carlton.

Friday, Sep. 14, 2018 |

2018 Florida Youth of the Year Rickey Tedesco and former state Sen. Lisa Carlton.

Publix Super Markets CEO Todd Jones accepts an award.

Friday, Sep. 14, 2018 |

Publix Super Markets CEO Todd Jones accepts an award.

Dick Vitale accepts an award from Boys & Girls Club member Jakobi Davis.

Friday, Sep. 14, 2018 |

Dick Vitale accepts an award from Boys & Girls Club member Jakobi Davis.

The 13th Annual Intertape Polymer Group Leadership Breakfast presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County celebrated Dick Vitale and Todd Jones.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

On Sept. 14, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County honored sports personality Dick Vitale and Publix Super Markets CEO Todd Jones at its 13th Annual Intertape Polymer Group Leadership Breakfast. More than 400 people filled the Dick Vitale Health & Fitness Center at the Lee Wetherington Club to celebrate the honorees, who were recognized for their involvement in empowering youth to be future leaders. 


“Both honorees have played an instrumental role in helping our organization provide the best opportunities for teens to plan for success after high school graduation,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County President Bill Sadlo. 

Publix employee and Boys & Girls Club member Rachel Bennett presented the award to her "big boss" Todd Jones, who talked about how Publix founder George W. Jenkins taught the importance of investing in others. 

Dick Vitale, who has given more than 100 scholarships to students and donated $1 million towards the construction of the Lee Wetherington Club, was presented his award by Boys & Girls Club member and aspiring entrepreneur Jakobi Davis.

"When people are leaders, it becomes contagious, and we want to build leaders through our youth," Vitale said.

 

 

 

