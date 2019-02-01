 Skip to main content
Youth of the Year candidates Isabella Whitby, Leonela Tase Sueir, Katherine Hernandez, Raven Gibson and Lei’Asha Battle

Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County goes Western

Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

Youth of the Year candidates Isabella Whitby, Leonela Tase Sueir, Katherine Hernandez, Raven Gibson and Lei'Asha Battle

Club member Bailee pets one of the goats in the petting zoo.

Club member Bailee pets one of the goats in the petting zoo.

Several goats, sheep and a pony were popular with the kids in the petting zoo.

Several goats, sheep and a pony were popular with the kids in the petting zoo.

Tables were adorned with stuffed animal horses and sunflowers to go with the Western theme.

Tables were adorned with stuffed animal horses and sunflowers to go with the Western theme.

Janet Walsh, Rosemary Hurley, Vanessa Sueir and Jose Tase

Janet Walsh, Rosemary Hurley, Vanessa Sueir and Jose Tase

Club member Cali and Shari Black

Club member Cali and Shari Black

Steve Johnson and Jen Rust

Steve Johnson and Jen Rust

Audrey Aulenti, Rosanne Raap and Nolan and Tammi Line

Audrey Aulenti, Rosanne Raap and Nolan and Tammi Line

Kris and Jim Kraft

Kris and Jim Kraft

Robyn and President and CEO Bill Sadlo with Lynne and Honoree Mack Reid

Robyn and President and CEO Bill Sadlo with Lynne and Honoree Mack Reid

Jean Weiller

Jean Weiller

Thomas Colon and Suriya Khong

Thomas Colon and Suriya Khong

Vanessa Sueir and Jose Tase pose in the photo booth.

Vanessa Sueir and Jose Tase pose in the photo booth.

Herb Hofmann and Dave Blake

Herb Hofmann and Dave Blake

Teri Hansen, Regina Morris, John Annis and Wendy Deming

Teri Hansen, Regina Morris, John Annis and Wendy Deming

Teri Hansen, Major Paul Richard and Marissa Marchenol

Teri Hansen, Major Paul Richard and Marissa Marchenol

Andy and Mireya Eavey with Gene Matthews

Andy and Mireya Eavey with Gene Matthews

Vince and Marge Maisto with Jannon Piera

Vince and Marge Maisto with Jannon Piera

Jane Thompson and Nikki Taylor

Jane Thompson and Nikki Taylor

Board Chairwoman Jonna Keller welcomes guests.

Board Chairwoman Jonna Keller welcomes guests.

Guests filled the gymnasium of the Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club.

Guests filled the gymnasium of the Lee Wetherington Boys and Girls Club.

Emcees Alejandro Horn and Rickey Tedesco (the 2018 Youth of the Year for Sarasota County who went on to win 2018 Florida Youth of the Year) welcome guests.

Emcees Alejandro Horn and Rickey Tedesco (the 2018 Youth of the Year for Sarasota County who went on to win 2018 Florida Youth of the Year) welcome guests.

Steak and Burgers 2019 served as both a fundraiser and celebration of the Youth of the Year.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Giddy-up, everyone, it’s time to throw on your cowboy hat and relive the fun from Steak and Burger 2019.

Guests were dressed in their Western best at the annual Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota County fundraiser Feb. 1 at the Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club. Everyone was greeted by young club members at the gate, beyond which they could pose in the photo booth, hang out with goats, sheep and pony in the petting zoo or learn more about the five Youth of the Year candidates.

Those candidates were Lei’Asha Battle, Raven Gibson, Katherine Hernandez, Isabella Whitby and Leonela Tase Sueir, all of whom were introduced by emcees Alejandro Horn and Rickey Tedesco (the 2018 Youth of the Year for Sarasota County who went on to win 2018 Florida Youth of the Year).

As Horn said in the Western-style video at the start of the program, it was a tough competition, but Leonela Tase Sueir came out on top and earned the title of 2019 Youth of the Year.

The evening also celebrated Outstanding Alumnus Mack Reid, a 46-year veteran of programming and administration with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

