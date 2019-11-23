 Skip to main content
Honorees Tom and Debbie Shapiro

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County celebrates local champions

Honorees Tom and Debbie Shapiro

More than 300 people attended the dinner.

Ken and Patricia Freeman with Board Chair Lee DiLieto

Carolyn van Helden and Richard Rehmeyer

David and Brenda Maraman with Clare and Dan Murphy

More than 300 people attended the dinner.

John Annis with Laura and Ric Kingsley

Vanessa Tase Suero, Joe Ziomek, and Gwen Baseman and Leonela Tase Suero

Desirae Humphreys with Tyler and Garrett Shapiro

Mitch and Annette Martin with Karin and Kevin Kiernan

Samantha Gholar and David Weires

Steve and Rhonda Ellisor

Frances Broussard, Nancy Mina and Michelle Brault

Leslie and Jeremiah Coker

Bogie and Dorothy Korszen

Jose and Allyson Joia

Evella and Keith Feldhacker

Chad and Tatyana Stewart

Britney Guertin, Cassie Benjamin and Caroline WIndom

Charlotte Stewart, Carl Troiano and Judy Kozlowski

Robert Rogers and Lee Randall

Annie Lindstrom and Will Stinson with Ryan and Carrie Mach

Jerry Long, Roland Gibson and Joe Brooks

Lynne Doyle with Tony and Sue Young

Kim Bonner and Lisa Carlton

Veronica Brady and Keith Monda with David and Stephanie Glosser

Steven and Stefanie Ascher

Sabrina and Roland Gibson

Nikki Logan Curran, Yolanda Mancha and Tanya Orr

Tom and Debbie Shapiro were the honorees at the annual event Nov. 23.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County Tom and Debbie Shapiro for close to two decades of work during the Champions for Children gala Nov. 23. 

Club members welcomed more than 300 guests into the Lee Wetherington Center's outdoor pool area, where they enjoyed a cocktail hour complete with light bites and drinks. There were also guests inside the center checking out silent auction items and taking posing for pictures at the photo booth. Club members also performed music for guests as they stepped out of their vehicles.

Guests eventually relocated into the transformed gym area, where they watched a video from Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County president Bill Sadlo and heard words from Board Chair Tom DeLieto and emcee Leonela Tase Sueiro

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

