Honoree Carolyn Mason and Boys and Girls president and CEO Bill Sadlo

Boys and Girls Clubs host 16th annual leadership breakfast

Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022 |

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, Christine Robinson and Karen Rushing

Yolanda Mancha, board chair Meghan Serrano and honoree Steven Cantees

Katie Pepin, Rebekah Periano and Nate Sweetman

Charles Metzler, Roberta Rodgers and Todd Englehardt

President and CEO Bill Sadlo, honoree Carolyn Mason, Lee DeLieto, board chair Meghan Serrano, honoree Steve Cantees and Superintendant Brennan Asplen

Kathy Tomkins, Raven Peters and James O'Donnell

Daniel DeLeo and Pat Robinson

Katie Pepin, Britney Guertin and Rebekah Periano

Emcee Lisa Carlton welcomes the crowd.

President and CEO Bill Sadlo thanks the audience for attending.

The morning event was held Sept. 9.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Girls and Boys Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties served up breakfast and recognized local leaders during its 16th annual IPG Leadership Breakfast at the Lee Wetherington Club on Sept. 9.

Supporters met at the club early Friday morning to mingle, sip coffee and enjoy a hearty breakfast as they applauded two local leaders. The youth organization had community leader Carolyn Mason and Secondary Schools Executive Director Steve Cantees recognized for their years of work and commitment in the community. 

Event emcee Lisa Carlton led off the breakfast as usual before Cantees and Mason received their awards. 

