Boys and Girls Clubs host 16th annual leadership breakfast

The Girls and Boys Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties served up breakfast and recognized local leaders during its 16th annual IPG Leadership Breakfast at the Lee Wetherington Club on Sept. 9.

Supporters met at the club early Friday morning to mingle, sip coffee and enjoy a hearty breakfast as they applauded two local leaders. The youth organization had community leader Carolyn Mason and Secondary Schools Executive Director Steve Cantees recognized for their years of work and commitment in the community.

Event emcee Lisa Carlton led off the breakfast as usual before Cantees and Mason received their awards.