Kiyarah Martin, 5, picks out one of the toys.

Boys & Girls Clubs celebrate the holidays

Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 |

Lorraine and Dick Vitale

Lorraine and Dick Vitale

Amber Galva, 10, and Mckenna Herbster, 9, ponder the gifts table.

Amber Galva, 10, and Mckenna Herbster, 9, ponder the gifts table.

Aamieah Walker, 6

Aamieah Walker, 6

Lorraine and Dick Vitale with some of the Boys & Girls Clubs members.

Lorraine and Dick Vitale with some of the Boys & Girls Clubs members.

Deoin White, 6, Kaylie Young, 6, Chloe Lewis, 7, and Rakayla Mitchell, 6.

Deoin White, 6, Kaylie Young, 6, Chloe Lewis, 7, and Rakayla Mitchell, 6.

Each child was able to take a polaroid photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Each child was able to take a polaroid photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Hunter Svetik, 6, poses with his holiday dinner.

Hunter Svetik, 6, poses with his holiday dinner.

Marquis Deloach, 6, poses with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Marquis Deloach, 6, poses with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Jesse Hill, 10, Jaden Islam, 10, Geraid Perkins, 11, and Jose Velez, 10.

Jesse Hill, 10, Jaden Islam, 10, Geraid Perkins, 11, and Jose Velez, 10.

Mya Fernaned, 10, looks at the different gift options.

Mya Fernaned, 10, looks at the different gift options.

Several tables were lined with gifts for the Boys & Girls Clubs members.

Several tables were lined with gifts for the Boys & Girls Clubs members.

Roshyla Williams, 6, Gerard Ash, 8, and Dantreal Waiters, 6.

Roshyla Williams, 6, Gerard Ash, 8, and Dantreal Waiters, 6.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota held its north Sarasota clubs holiday party on Dec. 12.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Christmas came early to 325 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County between the ages of 6-12 with the Club's annual holiday party. 

The night was filled with holiday joy as the children posed for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph. Each member was also allowed to pick out two gifts from the Club's gift room, which were donated by Dick and Lorraine Vitale. Members also enjoyed a turkey dinner with holiday fixings. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

