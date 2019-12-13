Boys & Girls Clubs celebrate the holidays

Christmas came early to 325 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County between the ages of 6-12 with the Club's annual holiday party.

The night was filled with holiday joy as the children posed for photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph. Each member was also allowed to pick out two gifts from the Club's gift room, which were donated by Dick and Lorraine Vitale. Members also enjoyed a turkey dinner with holiday fixings.