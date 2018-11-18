 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Robyn and President and CEO Bill Sadlo

Boys & Girls Club honors a legacy

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Robyn and President and CEO Bill Sadlo

Buy this Photo
Matt Sperling and JoAnn Pacienza

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Matt Sperling and JoAnn Pacienza

Buy this Photo
The dining area was held in the gym.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

The dining area was held in the gym.

Buy this Photo
300 guests attended the dinner.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

300 guests attended the dinner.

Buy this Photo
Champions for Children was held at the Lee Whetherington Boys & Girls Club.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Champions for Children was held at the Lee Whetherington Boys & Girls Club.

Buy this Photo
Debbie and Tom Shapiro

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Debbie and Tom Shapiro

Buy this Photo
Mattison's catered appetizers, dinner and dessert for the evening.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Mattison's catered appetizers, dinner and dessert for the evening.

Buy this Photo
Kendree Gardner sings for guests.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Kendree Gardner sings for guests.

Buy this Photo
Bettina and Gabe Rosica

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Bettina and Gabe Rosica

Buy this Photo
Kamaya greets guests as they walk in the door.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Kamaya greets guests as they walk in the door.

Buy this Photo
The club members took photos with attendees.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

The club members took photos with attendees.

Buy this Photo
A champagne tower was available when guests walked in.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

A champagne tower was available when guests walked in.

Buy this Photo
Jon Pawley, Nicole Olsen and April and Alexis Stout

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Jon Pawley, Nicole Olsen and April and Alexis Stout

Buy this Photo
Megan Taylor and John Galik

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Megan Taylor and John Galik

Buy this Photo
Guests could bid on an array of silent auctions during the cocktail hour.

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Guests could bid on an array of silent auctions during the cocktail hour.

Buy this Photo
Yolanda Mancha, Samantha Kinglsey, Brent Greeno and Megan Wenger

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Yolanda Mancha, Samantha Kinglsey, Brent Greeno and Megan Wenger

Buy this Photo
Ashley and Maria Coone with Nelle Miller

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Ashley and Maria Coone with Nelle Miller

Buy this Photo
Jesse and Kaitlyn Perez and Alysha and Jeremy Shelby

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Jesse and Kaitlyn Perez and Alysha and Jeremy Shelby

Buy this Photo
Thomas Colon and Mark Morrison with London, Camilla, Sade and Kamaya

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Thomas Colon and Mark Morrison with London, Camilla, Sade and Kamaya

Buy this Photo
Renee Phinney and Nikki Logan-Curan

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Renee Phinney and Nikki Logan-Curan

Buy this Photo
Darlene Nicholson and Karen Howe

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Darlene Nicholson and Karen Howe

Buy this Photo
Sheryl Vieira, Suzanne and Lee Thacker and Betty Castigliano

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Sheryl Vieira, Suzanne and Lee Thacker and Betty Castigliano

Buy this Photo
Frances and Spyder Broussard

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Frances and Spyder Broussard

Buy this Photo
Samantha Gholar and David Weires

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Samantha Gholar and David Weires

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth Haynes and Lauren Jackson

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Elizabeth Haynes and Lauren Jackson

Buy this Photo
Phyllis and Hank Battie

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 |

Phyllis and Hank Battie

Buy this Photo
Share
Champions for Children was hosted Nov. 17 at the Lee Whetherington Boys & Girls Club.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County honored the legacy of Annette J. Hagens Nov. 17 at the Lee Whetherington Boys & Girls Club. 

When guests arrived, they were welcomed with a firm handshake by a club member before stepping into the building. Once inside, more club members were there to welcome guests and take a photo with them. 

The cocktail hour was spread around the different rooms of the club, with a champagne tower, appetizers, silent auction items and live music performances by club members. 

After cocktail hour, the program began, and Matt Sperling was able to accept the award on behalf of the Annette J. Hagens Memorial Foundation. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement