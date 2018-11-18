Boys & Girls Club honors a legacy

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County honored the legacy of Annette J. Hagens Nov. 17 at the Lee Whetherington Boys & Girls Club.

When guests arrived, they were welcomed with a firm handshake by a club member before stepping into the building. Once inside, more club members were there to welcome guests and take a photo with them.

The cocktail hour was spread around the different rooms of the club, with a champagne tower, appetizers, silent auction items and live music performances by club members.

After cocktail hour, the program began, and Matt Sperling was able to accept the award on behalf of the Annette J. Hagens Memorial Foundation.