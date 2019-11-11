 Skip to main content
Katie Dick, 9, picks out her new mug.

Bowls of Hope: A day for soup and appreciation

Sarasota children made bowls to be sold during Bowls of Hope.

Jim Shafer ladles lentil soup from the Curry Station into a cup for a guest.

Trina Creek holds up one of the bowls for sale.

Mugs and bowls were created by students and community members.

Caryn Hodge from Mattison's Restaurants and Catering

Chili was one of the many soups that was sampled at the event.

Jamie Testa shows off one of the voucher bowls.

Bowls of Hope is an annual event held by All Faiths Food Bank.

Jen Hicks from Pier 22 ladles gazpacho into a sample cup.

Jim and Gail Shafer

State College of Florida student Sara Damasco sculpts a new bowl.

Guests were able to use a voucher to receive a handmade bowl upon their arrival.

Pat Thompson and Marcy Kline peruse one of the available bowls.

The 17th annual event was held on Nov. 10.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

All Faiths Food Bank held its 17th annual Bowls of Hope fundraiser at Ed Smith Stadium on Nov. 10. The event drew hundreds of community members to break bread and eat soup from local restaurants.

Guests were able to sample soup from 40 restaurants and catering companies before taking home a handmade bowl donated by local artisans and potters. The event serves as a thank you to the community members who helped fill the empty bowls of hungry families through All Faiths Food Bank.

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

