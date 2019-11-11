Bowls of Hope: A day for soup and appreciation

All Faiths Food Bank held its 17th annual Bowls of Hope fundraiser at Ed Smith Stadium on Nov. 10. The event drew hundreds of community members to break bread and eat soup from local restaurants.

Guests were able to sample soup from 40 restaurants and catering companies before taking home a handmade bowl donated by local artisans and potters. The event serves as a thank you to the community members who helped fill the empty bowls of hungry families through All Faiths Food Bank.