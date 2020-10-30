Born to dance in Lakewood Ranch

River Walk 2-year-old Avery Zych danced around as she shook purple egg rattles.

Jennifer Zych laughed as she watched her daughter enjoy herself at their first Mommy and Me Music class Oct. 30 at James L. Patton Park.

“She loves dancing,” Jennifer Zych said. “She wants to be a ballerina.”

The four-week Mommy and Me Music class is a first for Lakewood Ranch Community Activities. The nonprofit partnered with Suzuki Institute School of Music in Sarasota to provide the classes.

Keith Pandeloglou, the executive director of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, said he saw a need for infant and toddler programming during the pandemic.

The class is sold out and was limited to nine children and their mothers to ensure safety. Pandeloglou said residents can expect to see another Mommy and Me Music class at the beginning of next year.