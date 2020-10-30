 Skip to main content
River Walk's Jennifer Zych hugs her 2-year-old daughter Avery Zych before class begins.

Born to dance in Lakewood Ranch

River Walk's Jennifer Zych hugs her 2-year-old daughter Avery Zych before class begins.

Amy Lemon, the instructor of the Mommy and Me Music Class, sings a hello song to the children and mothers at the beginning of class.

Amy Lemon, the instructor of the Mommy and Me Music Class, sings a hello song to the children and mothers at the beginning of class.

Harmony's Josie McComas, who is 1, gets tickled by her mother, Jessi McComas.

Harmony's Josie McComas, who is 1, gets tickled by her mother, Jessi McComas.

Harmony's Jessi McComas sings and tickles her 1-year-old daughter Josie McComas during the second song of the class.

Harmony's Jessi McComas sings and tickles her 1-year-old daughter Josie McComas during the second song of the class.

Sarasota's Nora LaDow, who is 2 years old, shakes egg shakers along to the song.

Sarasota's Nora LaDow, who is 2 years old, shakes egg shakers along to the song.

Amy Lemon, instructor of the Mommy and Me Music Class, pretends to stir using her egg rattles.

Amy Lemon, instructor of the Mommy and Me Music Class, pretends to stir using her egg rattles.

Lakewood Ranch's Randee Bunin and her 3-year-old son Jacob Bunin have fun while singing and using egg rattles.

Lakewood Ranch's Randee Bunin and her 3-year-old son Jacob Bunin have fun while singing and using egg rattles.

Lakewood Ranch's Randee Bunin and her 3-year-old son Jacob Bunin use sticks to beat along to "If You're Happy and You Know It."

Lakewood Ranch's Randee Bunin and her 3-year-old son Jacob Bunin use sticks to beat along to "If You're Happy and You Know It."

River Walk's Avery Zych, who is 2 years old, and her mother, Jennifer Zych, cover their faces with their scarves.

River Walk's Avery Zych, who is 2 years old, and her mother, Jennifer Zych, cover their faces with their scarves.

Harmony's Josie McComas, who is 1, and River Walk's Avery Zych, who is 2, play on a drum together during free play.

Harmony's Josie McComas, who is 1, and River Walk's Avery Zych, who is 2, play on a drum together during free play.

Sarasota's Nora LaDow makes her own music with a drum during free play.

Sarasota's Nora LaDow makes her own music with a drum during free play.

Lakewood Ranch's Christina Cerven and her 2-year-old son Stepehen act like fish together.

Lakewood Ranch's Christina Cerven and her 2-year-old son Stepehen act like fish together.

The moms move the parachute around and sing while the children play on top.

The moms move the parachute around and sing while the children play on top.

The moms throw up the parachute as the children wait for it to fall on top of them.

The moms throw up the parachute as the children wait for it to fall on top of them.

Sarasota's Nora LaDow laughs as the parachute falls on her.

Sarasota's Nora LaDow laughs as the parachute falls on her.

New Mommy and Me Music Class gives Lakewood Ranch moms and their kids time to play while connecting with others.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

River Walk 2-year-old Avery Zych danced around as she shook purple egg rattles.

Jennifer Zych laughed as she watched her daughter enjoy herself at their first Mommy and Me Music class Oct. 30 at James L. Patton Park.

“She loves dancing,” Jennifer Zych said. “She wants to be a ballerina.”

The four-week Mommy and Me Music class is a first for Lakewood Ranch Community Activities. The nonprofit partnered with Suzuki Institute School of Music in Sarasota to provide the classes.

Keith Pandeloglou, the executive director of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities, said he saw a need for infant and toddler programming during the pandemic.

The class is sold out and was limited to nine children and their mothers to ensure safety. Pandeloglou said residents can expect to see another Mommy and Me Music class at the beginning of next year.

 

