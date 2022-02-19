 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Executive Director Lucy Nicandri and Steve Walleser

"Born To Be Wild" Party kicks off 2022 Thunder By The Bay

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Executive Director Lucy Nicandri and Steve Walleser

Sean Shoffit and Alyssa Choppy

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Sean Shoffit and Alyssa Choppy

A crowd gathered around the impressive Clydesdale horses.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

A crowd gathered around the impressive Clydesdale horses.

Pam Tibbetts and Karen Koch

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Pam Tibbetts and Karen Koch

Casey and Sue Fetheroll

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Casey and Sue Fetheroll

Andrea Gomez and Michael Spadaro

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Andrea Gomez and Michael Spadaro

Maddi Pike, Alyssa Young and Pat Baer

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Maddi Pike, Alyssa Young and Pat Baer

Nick and Kristen Theissen with Kristie and Wally Skoglund

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Nick and Kristen Theissen with Kristie and Wally Skoglund

Renee Odell, Jay Riggs and Jeremy Bradshaw

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Renee Odell, Jay Riggs and Jeremy Bradshaw

Jenn Houghtaling and Ashely Leon

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Jenn Houghtaling and Ashely Leon

Bill Glueck and Lexi Fresta

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Bill Glueck and Lexi Fresta

Victoria Loomis and Dana Cohen

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Victoria Loomis and Dana Cohen

Joanie Howard and Heidi Sager

Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 |

Joanie Howard and Heidi Sager

Share
The evening party marked the start of the weekend festival.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The 2022 Thunder By The Bay music and motorcycle festival kicked off with a "Born To Be Wild" party on Feb. 18. 

Guests met at a VIP tent at the Sarasota Fairgrounds for the annual kickoff party and enjoyed music, an open bar and a silent auction. The night had massive Clydesdale horses on site for guests to admire and photograph. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement