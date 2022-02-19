"Born To Be Wild" Party kicks off 2022 Thunder By The Bay

The evening party marked the start of the weekend festival.
The 2022 Thunder By The Bay music and motorcycle festival kicked off with a "Born To Be Wild" party on Feb. 18.
Guests met at a VIP tent at the Sarasota Fairgrounds for the annual kickoff party and enjoyed music, an open bar and a silent auction. The night had massive Clydesdale horses on site for guests to admire and photograph.
