 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Maria Savino and Danielle Holdway make crafts in the Masterclass.

Booker Middle Schools raises "funs" for the VPA program

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Maria Savino and Danielle Holdway make crafts in the Masterclass.

Buy this Photo
Jesse White and Diane Lawson are parents of children in the VPA program, learning about how to do art projects.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Jesse White and Diane Lawson are parents of children in the VPA program, learning about how to do art projects.

Buy this Photo
The parents used materials students also used in class.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

The parents used materials students also used in class.

Buy this Photo
Lisa Saba and Dana Judge

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Lisa Saba and Dana Judge

Buy this Photo
Greek food and veggies were served at the reception.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Greek food and veggies were served at the reception.

Buy this Photo
The centerpieces reflect the artistry of the VPA program.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

The centerpieces reflect the artistry of the VPA program.

Buy this Photo
Katy Sabin with Tom and Janet Olshewsky

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Katy Sabin with Tom and Janet Olshewsky

Buy this Photo
Committee members Roxanne Jorgensen, Xiomara Dearing, Savannah Holds, Janine Gevas and Kelly Carney

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Committee members Roxanne Jorgensen, Xiomara Dearing, Savannah Holds, Janine Gevas and Kelly Carney

Buy this Photo
LaShawn Frost and Savannah Holds

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

LaShawn Frost and Savannah Holds

Buy this Photo
Kerri Scolardi and Kara Chalmers

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

Kerri Scolardi and Kara Chalmers

Buy this Photo
There were handmade paper flower decorations at the reception.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

There were handmade paper flower decorations at the reception.

Buy this Photo
The parents made small coins during their masterclass.

Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019 |

The parents made small coins during their masterclass.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Visual Performing Arts program raised around $15,000.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Parents learned how to play the drums and make art at the Masterclass "Fun"raiser on March 30. 

Parents replaced the students in the masterclasses, which were taught by faculty at Booker Middle School, to raise money for all of the  Visual and Performing Arts program. Overall, the program raised $15,000 for the year. The event featured art class offerings including 2D/3D art, band, chorus, creative writing, dance, drama, graphic design, guitar, musical theatre and orchestra.

There was a performance in the amphitheater to start the fundraiser, and a photo booth in the reception, as well as food provided.

Related Stories

Advertisement