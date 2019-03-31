Booker Middle Schools raises "funs" for the VPA program

Parents learned how to play the drums and make art at the Masterclass "Fun"raiser on March 30.

Parents replaced the students in the masterclasses, which were taught by faculty at Booker Middle School, to raise money for all of the Visual and Performing Arts program. Overall, the program raised $15,000 for the year. The event featured art class offerings including 2D/3D art, band, chorus, creative writing, dance, drama, graphic design, guitar, musical theatre and orchestra.

There was a performance in the amphitheater to start the fundraiser, and a photo booth in the reception, as well as food provided.