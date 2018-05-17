Booker High School hosts upbeat graduation ceremony

Between the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the robes adorning the Booker High School Class of 2018, the colors for the evening were undeniably purple and gold.

The graduates lined up through the halls of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, while their friends and family found their seats in the auditorium, getting their phones ready to for when they saw their graduates.

Cheers erupted the auditorium as the graduates made their walk to take their seats. Many cheers and shouts continued throughout the ceremony for the commencement speakers and student music performances. In addition to three commencement speeches and three musical performances, guests also watched a senior year review video. The graduates laughed as they watched their friends videos and photos pop up on the screen during the video.

The commencement ended with the graduates walking the stage for their diplomas and a presentation of the class by Booker High School Principal, Dr. Rachel Shelley.