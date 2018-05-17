 Skip to main content
Alexis Booker shows off her "Beauty Queen" hat.

Booker High School hosts upbeat graduation ceremony

The Booker High School Graduation Ceremony was hosted at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Alicia Furnice, Jakeuia Gaither, Betsy Gircia and Presiosa Garcia

Fabiola Perez Hernandez and Leslie Perez Dejesus

Kristen Raynor decorated her graduation cap.

Shelby Swanson, Storm Tracy and Michelle Anderson

Dashaunae Turner

Graduates smile for the camera as they wait to line up.

Guests could purchase flower bouquets for their graduate.

Marius Pollox, Keisha Marceus, Jasmine Robinson, Jermaine Ziegler, Kayin Pinkney and Trion Robinson

Kayla Mcgann, Dashaunae Turner, Jamaya DeVaughn and Reyana Robinson

Students wait to line up on the stairs.

Emma Diner, Sarah Johnson and Atticus Taylor

Two students smile for the camera as they line up.

Brianna Wheeler

The graduates entered the auditorium and made their way down the stairs.

Friends and family took photos of their graduates as they entered the auditorium.

A student poses as he walks in the line up.

Samantha Crawford, Emma Diner and Sarah Johnson perform.

Faculty and distinguished guests clap for the performers.

Dequontez Lavender gives his commencement speech about overcoming the odds.

A student's hat is decorated with "Mom this one's for you."

A graduate reads the program for the evening.

The graduates and their families and friends filled the auditorium of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

A student snaps along to the music.

Students eye another student from across the row as they dance to the music.

Students perform "Stand by Me" as the first musical selection.

Abigail Pagan gives her commencement speech.

A student drums during the performance of "Don't Stop Believing."

Students smile as they watch the musical performance.

The graduation ceremony was lively and upbeat.

A student plays the guitar during the performance for "Don't Stop Believing."

A graduate claps along to the song.

Franco Ruiz points to his hair during his commencement speech and says "you all know me by the green hair."

Many students decorated their hats before the ceremony.

Booker High School graduated 100 percent of its 2018 class according to a commencement speech.

A student smiles for the audience as she gets her diploma.

A graduate walks the stage after grabbing his diploma.

Shaking hands with a faculty member, a graduate walks to get her diploma.

Many students hugged their favorite faculty members on stage.

The Booker High School Class of 2018 graduated May 17 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Between the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the robes adorning the Booker High School Class of 2018, the colors for the evening were undeniably purple and gold.

The graduates lined up through the halls of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, while their friends and family found their seats in the auditorium, getting their phones ready to for when they saw their graduates. 

Cheers erupted the auditorium as the graduates made their walk to take their seats. Many cheers and shouts continued throughout the ceremony for the commencement speakers and student music performances. In addition to three commencement speeches and three musical performances, guests also watched a senior year review video. The graduates laughed as they watched their friends videos and photos pop up on the screen during the video. 

The commencement ended with the graduates walking the stage for their diplomas and a presentation of the class by Booker High School Principal, Dr. Rachel Shelley.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

