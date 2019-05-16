 Skip to main content
Jermaine Ginyard and Raven Gibson

Booker High graduation celebrates "one school, unlimited futures"

Jessica Johnson, Lindsey Jennings and and Miguel Jasso-Ruiz

Tristan Hawes, Priscilla Gonzalez and Camila Gonzalez

Gisel Dominguez decorated her cap with a saying that her mother told her throughout school: "Me puse las pilas," which Dominguez says roughly translates to, "Put your batteries on" or" Get it together"

Ember Heinzel, Dominique Haynes and Alexis Hansson

Priscilla Delosasantus and Jamilah Walker

Charles Ward, Johnnie Williams, Keyshawin Williams and Ricky Williams

Benjamin Hoermann decorated his cap to say, "It's a Marvel I Graduated 2019"

"Hold On To the Gold" was a song Taylor Reister's theater teacher wrote for her class.

Jake Silver, Isabella Smith, Sydney Robinson and Christina Santiago-Espinet

Cha'keria Douglas, Devin Beard, Francska Aviles and Samauri Bane

Alexis Hansson decorated her cap to look like Ariana Grande's "Thank U Next" cover art

Zionna Williams plays the National Anthem on her saxophone

Valeria Moreno and Kaitlin Bell open the ceremony with welcome speeches

Taylor Reister, Maicy Powell, Jatavian Peterson and Jonah Duchesne-Shaw sing the Booker High alma mater

Maicy Powell was the chosen commencement speaker for the Class of 2019

Between the graduates and their loved ones, every seat was filled in the Van Wezel hall.

The Booker High School Class of 2019 graduated May 16 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center.
by: Samantha Chaney Staff Writer

Cheers erupted and tears were already falling as "Pomp and Circumstance" began to play. It was mere moments before any of the processing Booker High graduates had even set foot into the main hall of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center on May 16, and parents, friends and teachers alike were at the ready with their cameras.

With every seat taken and the hall filled to capacity, one could only get the sense that Booker's Class of 2019 was one full of beloved students. Once the graduates had reached their seats at the edge of the stage, it was impossible to miss their grins of satisfaction and pride — they had finally completed the long-awaited educational milestone. 

As the ceremony progressed, various speeches and musical performances took place to honor and laud the students, accompanied by the occasional whoop or yell from excited audience members.

Following a senior year review video, the senior class finally walked the stage and received their diplomas from Principal Rachel Shelley, effectively closing the ceremony — as well as the chapter that was their high school education.

