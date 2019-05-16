Cheers erupted and tears were already falling as "Pomp and Circumstance" began to play. It was mere moments before any of the processing Booker High graduates had even set foot into the main hall of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center on May 16, and parents, friends and teachers alike were at the ready with their cameras.

With every seat taken and the hall filled to capacity, one could only get the sense that Booker's Class of 2019 was one full of beloved students. Once the graduates had reached their seats at the edge of the stage, it was impossible to miss their grins of satisfaction and pride — they had finally completed the long-awaited educational milestone.

As the ceremony progressed, various speeches and musical performances took place to honor and laud the students, accompanied by the occasional whoop or yell from excited audience members.

Following a senior year review video, the senior class finally walked the stage and received their diplomas from Principal Rachel Shelley, effectively closing the ceremony — as well as the chapter that was their high school education.