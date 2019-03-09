Booker High School fundraiser showcases student talent

It was a perfect night to have an outdoor event in Sarasota at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe rooftop on March 9.

Booker High School hosted their first ever fundraiser for its visual performing arts program called Kaleidoscope of Creativity. Student performers sang musical numbers and covers of popular songs as event-goers watched on. Art students also auctioned off their own art pieces to benefit the cause.

The donations goal for the event was $50,000. Principal Dr. Rachel Shelley and VPA head Rebecca Abrahamson orchestrated the event.

A notable alumnus at the event was Charlie Barnett, an actor most recently known for his performance in Netflix's "Russian Doll."