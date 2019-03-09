 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Mesa Serbin, a student at Booker High School in the Visual Performing Arts program, auctioned off her painting.

Booker High School fundraiser showcases student talent

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Mesa Serbin, a student at Booker High School in the Visual Performing Arts program, auctioned off her painting.

Buy this Photo
Lou Oberndorf, Rosemary Oberndorf and Ian Black

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Lou Oberndorf, Rosemary Oberndorf and Ian Black

Buy this Photo
Hank Battie, Roger Upson and Jean Upson with Brock Leach

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Hank Battie, Roger Upson and Jean Upson with Brock Leach

Buy this Photo
The Kaleidoscope of Creativity fundraiser is the first ever that has ever benefitted the Booker High School VPA program.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

The Kaleidoscope of Creativity fundraiser is the first ever that has ever benefitted the Booker High School VPA program.

Buy this Photo
Danee Barnett, Dan Boxser and Litten Boxser

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Danee Barnett, Dan Boxser and Litten Boxser

Buy this Photo
Charlie Barnett with Rebecca Abrahamson

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Charlie Barnett with Rebecca Abrahamson

Buy this Photo
Amanda Kulaw and Marty Katz

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Amanda Kulaw and Marty Katz

Buy this Photo
Dr. Rachel Shelley spoke at the fundraiser.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Dr. Rachel Shelley spoke at the fundraiser.

Buy this Photo
Rebecca Abrahamson, who runs the VPA program, is also a graduate of Booker High School, with Dr. Rachel Shelley.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Rebecca Abrahamson, who runs the VPA program, is also a graduate of Booker High School, with Dr. Rachel Shelley.

Buy this Photo
Janet Cantees and Teri Hansen

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Janet Cantees and Teri Hansen

Buy this Photo
Student Emma Johnson performs a number from "Cinderella," the upcoming musical put on by Booker High School.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Student Emma Johnson performs a number from "Cinderella," the upcoming musical put on by Booker High School.

Buy this Photo
Anaiah Hickcox and Zoey Barton

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Anaiah Hickcox and Zoey Barton

Buy this Photo
Oysters were served at the event, along with other hors d'oeuvres.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Oysters were served at the event, along with other hors d'oeuvres.

Buy this Photo
Phil Leonard, Sunny Smith and Liza Leonard

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Phil Leonard, Sunny Smith and Liza Leonard

Buy this Photo
Jewelry and other items were given away in a raffle.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Jewelry and other items were given away in a raffle.

Buy this Photo
Mark Smith and Sarita René

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Mark Smith and Sarita René

Buy this Photo
Bernadette Bennett and Nancy Milholland

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Bernadette Bennett and Nancy Milholland

Buy this Photo
Lori Abrams and Scott Keys

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Lori Abrams and Scott Keys

Buy this Photo
Booker High School students performed for the attendees of the fundraiser.

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019 |

Booker High School students performed for the attendees of the fundraiser.

Buy this Photo
Share
Actor Charlie Barnett, of Russian Doll and Chicago Fire, also attended the event.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

It was a perfect night to have an outdoor event in Sarasota at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe rooftop on March 9. 

Booker High School hosted their first ever fundraiser for its visual performing arts program called Kaleidoscope of Creativity. Student performers sang musical numbers and covers of popular songs as event-goers watched on. Art students also auctioned off their own art pieces to benefit the cause. 

The donations goal for the event was $50,000. Principal Dr. Rachel Shelley and VPA head Rebecca Abrahamson orchestrated the event.

A notable alumnus at the event was Charlie Barnett, an actor most recently known for his performance in Netflix's "Russian Doll."

Related Stories

Advertisement