Booker football keeps Cardinal Mooney in check

The Tornadoes defense dominated in a 30-6 win
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

For the second-straight week, the Booker High (6-4) defense kept its opponent off the scoreboard. 

The Tornadoes defeated Cardinal Mooney High (8-2) 30-6, the Cougars' lone points coming on a Tray Hall kickoff return touchdown. Cardinal Mooney only mustered 58 yards on the night. Senior Jacques Bristol had two sacks in the win, and the Tornadoes would force four Cougars turnovers. 

The first half was full of sloppy play, with the teams combining for six turnovers. The game's first points came on a Booker goal line touchdown from senior Keyshawn Timmons. Booker senior Antrone Thomas took over in the second half, scoring on runs of 33 and 35 yards. Thomas finished with 190 yards on 33 carries. 

The Cougars entered the game hobbled, with their starting quarterback, Ryan Bolduc, out with injury, and their primary backup, Geno Giardina, playing with a knee injury himself. It got worse against Booker: the knee injury would force Giardina out of the game, and the Cougars ended up using four different players at the position. 

Booker coach Dumaka Atkins said he's proud of the way his defense has played in the second half of the season, particular the senior class. 

This was the final regular season game for both programs. Both teams should make the Florida State High School Athletic Association playoffs, but match-ups will not be announced until Sunday. 

