Grayson Tullio, Monika Oberer and Grayson's dog Panda head to the finish line of the Boo Run 5K. They dressed in a "Wizard of Oz" theme. Photos by Jay Heater

Boo Run 5K in Lakewood Ranch draws 450 runners

Creekwood's Andrew Belzer is covered in a patriotic theme. "Hopefully I don't trip and fall," he said.

France's Franck Gagliardi, who is visiting Sarasota, had plenty of Halloween spirit competing in the Boo Run 5K.

Bradenton's Ariel Perez, 15, seems to be having a ball while running the Boo Run 5K but he said at times his mask "didn't let me breathe."

Jennifer Tullio says despite all the difficulties in the area with the hurricane and other challenges, she was pleased 450 runners signed up for the race.

Phyllis Weitzner of Sarasota and Penny Swierad of Strongsville, Ohio dressed as pirates.

East County's Alice Beaty, 10, races toward the finish line of the Boo Run 5K.

Clementine and Brandi Nicklaus of Orlando make their way through the Boo Run 5K course.

IMG student Zoha Mazher was the first female finisher in the Boo Run 5K at 20:04.

Palmetto's Alvin Ducre is a regular supporter of benefit races in East County.

David Proudfoot of Lakewood Ranch pulls away from the field to win the Boo Run 5K in Lakewood Ranch.

Chandler begins the Boo Run 5K with Anthony Lee of Sarasota.

Grayson Tullio addresses the crowd before the Boo Run 5K as Monika Oberer stands beside him dressed as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz."

Runners race away from the start line at the Boo Run 5K.

The annual event benefits Another Day for Gray and the Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Lakewood Ranch's David Proudfoot, like many new residents, has been looking for ways to meet people.

Proudfoot, who just moved to the area from St. Louis, thought he could accomplish that by running in the Boo Run 5K on Saturday that started and ended in the FCCI Insurance Group parking lot in Lakewood Ranch.

However, Proudfoot didn't stick around to chat with anyone as he pulled away from the field to win the race in 16:58.

He summed up the event as "fantastic."

Approximately 450 runners signed up for the race that benefits Another Day for Gray (and raising awareness of Duchenne muscular dystrophy) and the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

The past nine years, the race has raised funds exclusively for Another Day for Gray, but the nonprofit's namesake, Grayson Tullio, asked this year that the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch be a benefactor as well.

Before the race, Grayson Tullio addressed the crowd and noted that there are many worthy causes that deserve attention.

"I know (Duchenne muscular dystrophy) sounds like a hard thing," he said. "But we all deal with hard things."

It was the 19th running of the Boo Run 5K, which featured a kids' Boo Dash and the 5K race.

 

