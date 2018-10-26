Boo Fest is frightfully fun in Lakewood Ranch

Dressed as a tablecloth with ants running up her leg, Summerfield 12-year-old Mimi Zimmerman smiled as she squished a glob of slime in her hand and prepared it for public dispersement.

Friend Sydney Oostendorp came over, laughing as she kneaded a glob of her own.

Like Mimi, she’d spent the first hour of Lakewood Ranch’s annual Boo Fest event Oct. 26 creating slime out of glue, water, borax and food coloring. Giant blobs of it were placed into bowls so children could stop by their booth and pinch off a glob.

“It’s fun,” Sydney said. “My arms are so dead.”

An estimated 4,000 people turned out for the event at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. It featured live performances, a display of costumes, trick-or-treating at stores and vendor booths, a kids zone and more.