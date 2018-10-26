 Skip to main content
Dressed as Minnie Mouse, East County 2-year-old Layla Wormley, pictured with her mom, Ashley, was on the hunt for kids in dinosaur costumes. "She loves dinosaurs," Ashley Wormley said.

Boo Fest is frightfully fun in Lakewood Ranch

Friday, Oct. 26, 2018

Dressed as Minnie Mouse, East County 2-year-old Layla Wormley, pictured with her mom, Ashley, was on the hunt for kids in dinosaur costumes. "She loves dinosaurs," Ashley Wormley said.

Lakewood Ranch's Chris Barbato with his girlfriend Jeralynne Russell and her son, Michael Hannigan, dressed as characters from Dragon Ball Z.

Jenna Lauderdale made her kids' "Troll" movie costumes. From left to right are: 8-year-old Beckett as "Branch," 4-month-old Finley as a baby troll, and 2-year-old Easton as "King Gristle."

In front is Vanessa Galliano as Hedwig. Second row is: Adrianna Galliano, Mia Jordan, Emma Jordan, Sebastian Galliano and Luke Jordan. Last row is Schuyler Galliano, Karin Galliano and Karen Jordan

Two-year-old Jordan Hinton, of Lakewood Ranch, collects candy with her cousin, 10-year-old Ella Mattes, not pictured.

River Club's Marla and Ryelynn Brunner took their Halloween costume inspiration from Braden River Elementary's "Under the Sea" learning theme. Their mom, Traecy Brunner, helped create their costumes.

Realtor Jen Trager came as the Mad Hatter and showed the event live on Facebook.

Lakewood Ranch's Andres, Miguel, Clara and Anna Aranga select a family costume theme each year.

Willis Elementary School's Lily Simsek, 6, dances on stage and shows off her "Elsa" princess costume.

Seven-year-old Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary student Druthi Kommineni, a bear, shows off her dance moves.

Lakewood Ranch's Lynn and Dave Flood were hard to miss. "He loves 'Minions'," Lynn Flood said. "He talked me into it."

Virgil Mills Elementary 8-year-old Joshua Peavler thought this cowboy costume he found at Walmart "looked fun."

Sofia Cristello, aka Batgirl, dances with her friend, Kinsley Barnett. The 4-year-olds are in the same class at All God's Children preschool and on the same soccer team.

Adam Simard hands out candy for Sirius Day Spa.

East County youth Mimi Zimmerman, Sydney Oostendorp and Gianna Heinemann make take-home slime for the masses using glue, water, borax and food coloring.

Lakewood Ranch 5-year-old Carly Guido helps Jen Mackey, of Budget Blinds, pass out candy, coloring books, Frisbees and bags.

Sarasota's Mehak Shah, 8, comes as "Alice in Wonderland."

Parrish residents Justin and Melissa Morris, posing as characters from "Jurassic World," bring their own little dinosaur, 4-year-old Easton Morris.

Jeremy and Megan Rollins, of Ellenton, cook up fun — and cuteness — by bringing 5-month-old Skyler as a lobster.

Lakewood Ranch 4-year-old Brantley Sisterman likes to show off his Capt. America muscles.

Paul Romonita, 5-months, hitches a ride on his mom, Maddy's, shoulder.

Thousands turn out for the annual Halloween-themed event.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Dressed as a tablecloth with ants running up her leg, Summerfield 12-year-old Mimi Zimmerman smiled as she squished a glob of slime in her hand and prepared it for public dispersement.

Friend Sydney Oostendorp came over, laughing as she kneaded a glob of her own. 

Like Mimi, she’d spent the first hour of Lakewood Ranch’s annual Boo Fest event Oct. 26 creating slime out of glue, water, borax and food coloring. Giant blobs of it were placed into bowls so children could stop by their booth and pinch off a glob. 

“It’s fun,” Sydney said. “My arms are so dead.”

An estimated 4,000 people turned out for the event at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch. It featured live performances, a display of costumes, trick-or-treating at stores and vendor booths, a kids zone and more.

