Eight-year-old Alma Miller was happy to bask in the glow from the campfire with her dad, Rob Miller, who traveled from Tampa for the event.

Bonfire lights up fun at Braden River Elementary School

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 |

Fifth grader Ryann Gurski likes the bonfire, but makes time to climb around at the playground.

Six-year-old Maggie Neary tests her skills on the monkey bars amongst friends.

Jessica and Chloe Hoeper eat by the glow of the bonfire. It's their third year attending the event.

Second graders Reese Donnelly and Marla Brunner like how big the fire is.

Coach Eric Boso and volunteer Tom Weatherly add pallets to fuel the fire. An estimated 200 pallets were used throughout the night.

Kindergarten students Lilly Colcu and Gabriella Busenburg both feasted on chocolate covered doughnuts, which sold for $1 apiece.

Fifth grade teacher Cortney Preston cooked up about 300 hot dogs with the help of her fellow fifth-grade teachers.

Alessandro, Annya and Arianna Hernandez buy their tickets and are ready to eat and play.

First-grade teachers Nancy King and Tammy Peters sell their s'more trail mix to raise funds for first-grade teachers.

Annual event raises funds for teachers' classrooms.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Braden River Elementary School second grader Marla Brunner loves when it gets cold outside and her family gathers around the fire pit at its River Club home.

So as she and friends basked in the glow of a bonfire at Braden River Elementary Jan. 31, she more than enjoyed the experience.

“It’s lovely,” Brunner said. “It’s so big. We don’t know how they make it that big.”

Although the flames reached more than 7 feet high, Brunner wasn’t worried. The area was roped off and firefighters from East Manatee Fire Rescue District were on hand to monitor the flames. 

Families attending the annual event enjoyed food and drink, popcorn and glow games, proceeds from which all directly benefited teachers’ classrooms. Children enjoyed playing on the playground, too.

