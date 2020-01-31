Bonfire lights up fun at Braden River Elementary School

Braden River Elementary School second grader Marla Brunner loves when it gets cold outside and her family gathers around the fire pit at its River Club home.

So as she and friends basked in the glow of a bonfire at Braden River Elementary Jan. 31, she more than enjoyed the experience.

“It’s lovely,” Brunner said. “It’s so big. We don’t know how they make it that big.”

Although the flames reached more than 7 feet high, Brunner wasn’t worried. The area was roped off and firefighters from East Manatee Fire Rescue District were on hand to monitor the flames.

Families attending the annual event enjoyed food and drink, popcorn and glow games, proceeds from which all directly benefited teachers’ classrooms. Children enjoyed playing on the playground, too.