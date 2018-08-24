Bolger Family Reflection Pool unveiled at The Ringling

A large tree used to block onlookers' view of the Ca’ d’Zan on the grounds of The Ringling.

Now, when walking up to the historic mansion, guests are welcomed by a new reflection pool that was completed on Aug. 21. The transformation of the previously filled-in swimming pool started in May, and has now been made into the Bolger Family reflecting pool. The restoration efforts, thanks to the Bolger Family Foundation, is part of the $100 million The Ringling Inspires campaign.

As stated in a press release, the swimming pool was first built in 1924 by architect Dwight James Baum. The 70 by 36 foot pool was filled in many years ago for the safety of the visitors. The reflection pool is much shallower than the original swimming pool for safety reasons. During the restoration process, the old-Spanish style architecture was maintained with the use of blue tiles and the return of the statue of Venus that originally watched over bathers.

The pool was dedicated to Ron McCarty and his service to the Ca’ d’Zan. After 38 years as keeper of the Ca' d'Zan, he is retiring this month. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, McCarty said the pool was "a jewel in a bunch of weeds," and now that the area has been cleaned up, the pool completes the look of the Ca' d'Zan. A retirement party was held for McCarty following the ribbon cutting ceremony.