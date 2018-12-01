Boat parade lights up Braden River

Out of the darkness, a glow emerged from a bend in the Braden River.

In moments, twinkle of Christmas lights danced across the water as a line of boats came into view the night of Dec. 1.

After an hourlong commute from Jiggs Landing, the fifth annual Holiday Boat Parade had arrived at Linger Lodge restaurant, where spectators captured video and pictures on their smartphones from the dock area. After boaters landed, everyone returned to the Linger Lodge’s enclosed patio for dinner.

Mote Ranch’s Dave and Brenda Gradl had had fun, but after arriving at Linger Lodge, they had even more reason to celebrate. Their boat took first place for its decorations and holiday spirt. Dave Gradl wore a green top hat with a red bow as he captained the boat down the river and blared Christmas music by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

“We decorated (it) behind our house,” he said of the boat.

Gradl’s first-place trophy was a gold 7-inch tall ornament.

“We’re going to put it on our tree,” Dave Gradl said.

The parade was hosted by Florida Boat Tours and Linger Lodge Restaurant & RV Campground.