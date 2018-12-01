 Skip to main content
About six motor boats, decorated in Christmas lights, arrived at Linger Lodge shortly after 7 p.m. They left from Jiggs Landing and made their way down the Braden River.

Boat parade lights up Braden River

About six motor boats, decorated in Christmas lights, arrived at Linger Lodge shortly after 7 p.m. They left from Jiggs Landing and made their way down the Braden River.

Braden River resident Denise Kleiner, a parade founder, ties up the lead boat.

Braden River resident Denise Kleiner, a parade founder, ties up the lead boat.

Barbara Vandernoord, of Bradenton, comes out from the restaurant when the boats get into sight.

Barbara Vandernoord, of Bradenton, comes out from the restaurant when the boats get into sight.

Boats decorated in holiday decor and Christmas lights arrived at Linger Lodge around 7:15 p.m.

Boats decorated in holiday decor and Christmas lights arrived at Linger Lodge around 7:15 p.m.

Mote Ranch's Dave Gradl captained his boat, Nuttin' Futs, to a first-place win for best-decorated vessel.

Mote Ranch's Dave Gradl captained his boat, Nuttin' Futs, to a first-place win for best-decorated vessel.

Friends Susan Hampton, Pam Finn, Maria Amenta and Dawn Hanson spent three hours helping Brenda Gradly get her boat ready for the parade.

Friends Susan Hampton, Pam Finn, Maria Amenta and Dawn Hanson spent three hours helping Brenda Gradly get her boat ready for the parade.

Clockwise from front left are: Kathy Holmes, Joline Bessette, Sharon Keister, Rob Self, Sean Bessette and Capt. Tom Keister enjoyed the scenic ride together.

Clockwise from front left are: Kathy Holmes, Joline Bessette, Sharon Keister, Rob Self, Sean Bessette and Capt. Tom Keister enjoyed the scenic ride together.

Tara residents Doc and Linda Craig and Sue and Jim Baker dined on the enclosed patio while waiting for the boats to arrive. "It's a good way to begin the holidays," Linda Craig said.

Tara residents Doc and Linda Craig and Sue and Jim Baker dined on the enclosed patio while waiting for the boats to arrive. "It's a good way to begin the holidays," Linda Craig said.

Braden Woods residents Steve and Tina Boettcher loved the parade and sent video of it to family. They enjoyed dinner at Linger Lodge afterward.

Braden Woods residents Steve and Tina Boettcher loved the parade and sent video of it to family. They enjoyed dinner at Linger Lodge afterward.

Aimee Johanson, Jackie Karlberg and Jenelle Walsh were on vacation from Boston and heard about the parade.

Aimee Johanson, Jackie Karlberg and Jenelle Walsh were on vacation from Boston and heard about the parade.

Fifth annual event lands at Linger Lodge.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Out of the darkness, a glow emerged from a bend in the Braden River. 

In moments, twinkle of Christmas lights danced across the water as a line of boats came into view the night of Dec. 1.

After an hourlong commute from Jiggs Landing, the fifth annual Holiday Boat Parade had arrived at Linger Lodge restaurant, where spectators captured video and pictures on their smartphones from the dock area. After boaters landed, everyone returned to the Linger Lodge’s enclosed patio for dinner.

Mote Ranch’s Dave and Brenda Gradl had had fun, but after arriving at Linger Lodge, they had even more reason to celebrate.  Their boat took first place for its decorations and holiday spirt. Dave Gradl wore a green top hat with a red bow as he captained the boat down the river and blared Christmas music by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

“We decorated (it) behind our house,” he said of the boat.

Gradl’s first-place trophy was a gold 7-inch tall ornament.

“We’re going to put it on our tree,” Dave Gradl said.

The parade was hosted by Florida Boat Tours and Linger Lodge Restaurant & RV Campground.

