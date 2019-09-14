Lakewood Ranch's Hazell Miller and Tara Preserve's Marilyn Kirchoff didn't have anything in particular planned for their Saturday afternoon Sept. 14. When friend Gail Schmidt suggested attending the Braden River Bluegrass Festival at Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Resort, they were open to ideas.

"She talked us into it," Kirchoff said, laughing.

They had not been to a bluegrass festival before, however they were ready for a day of music, relaxation and friendship.

The women and their husbands — Steve Miller, Ken Kirchoff and Carl Schmidt — popped up foldable chairs in the shade and listened to live music from the bank of the Braden River.

Schmidt said she and her husband go to Linger Lodge regularly and loved one of the featured bands, Hwy 41 South.

"We think they're wonderful," she said.

They and hundreds of other festival-goers enjoyed music by Hwy 41 South, Blast of Grass, Penny Creek and Duck Wallow Lane. Patrons also were able to purchase barbecue and beer, and peruse vendor booths, which were filled with crafts, consumables and other unique items.