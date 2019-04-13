 Skip to main content
Jane Conner and Deborah Hill

Ladies and gentlemen spend a morning in the gardens

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Barry Levin and Leon Ellin

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Christal Gentile served mimosas to guests.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Catherine and Tina Napoli

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Guests bid on the silent auction items throughout the morning.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Ringling College student Rawlin Hodge paints the scene.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Ringling College student Rawlin Hodge paints the scene.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Assistant Director of the grounds Kevin Greene talked to a group of guests about the gardens.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Cornelia Matson and Katheryn Carr

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Mister Lincoln blossom

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Over the Moon blossom

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Lucky's Market served a bacon bar.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Matt Dendy played the violin throughout the party.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Rita Steele shows a guest how to create her centerpiece.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Kathy Yu works on her centerpiece.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Myra Spero and Cindy Stein

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Five-O donuts served sweet treats.

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Suzi Barbee and Leslie Young

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Roberta Schaumleffel and Maureen Zaremba

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

Cathy and Paul Thomass with Joan Levenson

Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019 |

The Blossoms Garden Party was held April 13 at The Ringling Museum.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Guests spent a morning smelling the roses April 13 at The John & Mable Ringling Museum. 

The Blossoms Garden Party was held in Mable's Rose Garden in the Bayfront Gardens. It was a morning of leisurely activities, including learning about the many varieties of roses, sipping mimosas, enjoying a buffet brunch, crafting centerpieces and bidding on silent auction items. 

Proceeds from the morning go towards maintenance and improvements of the Bayfront Gardens.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

