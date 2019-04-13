Ladies and gentlemen spend a morning in the gardens

Guests spent a morning smelling the roses April 13 at The John & Mable Ringling Museum.

The Blossoms Garden Party was held in Mable's Rose Garden in the Bayfront Gardens. It was a morning of leisurely activities, including learning about the many varieties of roses, sipping mimosas, enjoying a buffet brunch, crafting centerpieces and bidding on silent auction items.

Proceeds from the morning go towards maintenance and improvements of the Bayfront Gardens.