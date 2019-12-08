 Skip to main content
Al Neumann and Charlie Wilson.

Blessing of the Fleet brings Bird Key Yacht Club members together

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Dody Anderson and Kathy Neumann.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Bob Williams and Tami Walsh.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Jerry and Karel Beck.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Linda and Bruce Heckenberg with Kim and Mike Wedge.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Christina Landry and Tamara Tazzia.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Andy and Sandy Barnes.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Commodore Curt Schantz with Vice Commodore Jim Chadwick, Rear Commodore Dave Thomas and Secretary Michael Baker.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

The Rev. Craig Collemer blesses the fleet with Vice Commodore Jim Chadwick in the background.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

The Rev. Craig Collemer blesses the fleet with Vice Commodore Jim Chadwick in the background.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

High schooler Keara Escobedo sings during the blessing ceremony.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Commodore Curt Schantz, Vice Commodore Jim Chadwick, Fleet Captain Warren Vose, Rear Commodore Dave Thomas, secretary Mike Baker and Charlie Wilson.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

A flamingo adorned with lights graces one boat.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Jennifer and Keara Escobedo.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Members stopped for photos before heading inside for dinner.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

A snowman waves from one boat.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

A triangular tree of lights rises from one boat.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Tree boats next to each other vie for viewers' attention.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

A lit-up Christmas tree atop one boat.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

The lights flickered off Sarasota Bay.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Members dine together to end the evening.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

The event lit up Sarasota Bay behind the Bird Key Yacht Club.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

A 59-year tradition continued at the Bird Key Yacht Club as members held their annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony and event on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The club has held the event since 1960, said communications manager Kristine Nickel. More than 220 members of the club attended the event, in which the Rev. Craig Collemer asked for a blessing of the fleet anchored behind the Bird Key Yacht Club. 

"This blessing is not just upon the boats, but all connected with the fleet," Collemer said. 

Members mingled around the club before the blessing and the lighting of the docks. Once the Christmas lights and decorations around the harbor sprang on, members strolled around to snap photos before heading inside for dinner. 

