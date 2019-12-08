Blessing of the Fleet brings Bird Key Yacht Club members together

A 59-year tradition continued at the Bird Key Yacht Club as members held their annual Blessing of the Fleet ceremony and event on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The club has held the event since 1960, said communications manager Kristine Nickel. More than 220 members of the club attended the event, in which the Rev. Craig Collemer asked for a blessing of the fleet anchored behind the Bird Key Yacht Club.

"This blessing is not just upon the boats, but all connected with the fleet," Collemer said.

Members mingled around the club before the blessing and the lighting of the docks. Once the Christmas lights and decorations around the harbor sprang on, members strolled around to snap photos before heading inside for dinner.