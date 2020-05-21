Freedom Elementary School fifth graders were supposed to walk across the school’s stage May 21 and celebrate their graduation to middle school.

Due to COVID-19, the school couldn’t have its graduation as students were finishing their year with e-learning, so the school decided to have its celebration outside in the form of a parade.

Teachers and staff members lined the entrance loop carrying signs, cow bells and balloons while fifth graders rode past in cars decked out in red, white and blue decorations.

Dr. Mona Jain Middle School had a parade May 20 to celebrate its eighth graders who are moving onto high school next year.

Laila Ward, an eighth grader, gave tiles away that said, “I virtually graduated eighth grade,” for every eighth grader along with other goodies as they made their way through the parade.