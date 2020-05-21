 Skip to main content
Ginger Thomas and Eileen Parker, cafeteria staff members at Mona Jain Middle, make signs to congratulate eighth graders. "It feels awesome to support them," Thomas says. "It's sad they won't get to have a normal graduation."

Bittersweet farewells for Lakewood Ranch-area students

Caitlynn Bonds, an eighth grade language arts teacher, shows off the sign she made for the parade for Mona Jain eighth graders.

Alexis Rivard, an eighth grade science teacher, shares that she loves her students in a sign she made.

Steven Zickafoose, Mona Jain's assistant principal, and Angela Lindsey, the school's principal, ask students if they want to take a photo with the school's mascot.

Mona Jain eighth grader Luis Aguero takes a photo with the school's mascot to celebrate the end of the year and his graduation from the school.

Rene Lewis, an eighth grade English teacher at Mona Jain, and Susan Toth, a school counselor, say it's bittersweet to see their eighth graders.

The Mona Jain Middle School Parent-Teacher Organization passed out T-shirts to every eighth grader.

Lisa Webb, a senior secretary and bookkeeper at Mona Jain, celebrates her daughter Caitlyn graduating from eighth grade.

Every eighth grader received an "I virtually graduated eighth grade" tile as a gift.

Laila Ward, an eighth grader at Mona Jain, made tiles for every eighth grader.

Chancellor and Chauncey Martin, eighth graders at Mona Jain, enjoy the parade and drop off their textbooks.

Mona Jain Parent-Teacher Organization members Tara Parker, Kristina Englesberg, Josie Purcell and Temika Lyons enjoy seeing teachers and staff members come for the parade and celebrate the school's eighth graders.

Kim Brown and Adam Nowicki show off the sign they made for the parade. Brown and Nowicki worked with the school's Technology Student Association to make masks and face shields for health care workers while doing e-learning.

Mona Jain's mascot and eighth grader Aiden Csogi give the Mona Jain bull sign.

Members of Mona Jain Middle's cafeteria staff congratulate eighth graders.

Mona Jain eighth grader Laila Ward hands a gift bag to eighth grader Lauren Wiles.

Mona Jain eighth grader Spencer Boyer shows school teachers and staff members the sign he made to show his appreciation.

Wende Wicks and Jillian Cucci, intensive reading teachers at Mona Jain Middle, hula hoop during the parade.

Freedom Elementary fifth grade teachers Danielle McClellan, Jennifer Roberts and Linda Bryan-Beachler show off their Bitmoji posters. Roberts came up with the idea to use Bitmojis after she incorporated them into her e-learning.

Jeff Wilson and Mark Wojcicki, physical education teachers, get ready to cheer for the fifth graders during a parade.

Elizabeth Liles, a Guardian based out of Freedom Elementary, helps hold up signs during the fifth grade parade.

Kenzie Cleveland and Sherri Brunner, school counselors at Freedom Elementary, hold up signs the fifth graders have seen since they were in kindergarten.

Ariane Wilson and Cory Bernaert, kindergarten teachers at Freedom Elementary, encourage fifth graders to keep soaring as they move onto middle school.

Kelley Jomisko, a kindergarten teacher at Freedom Elementary, has seen this year's fifth graders grow up since having them in kindergarten.

First grade teachers Kristie Engelberger, Sami Dressel, Ruth Ann Watts and STEM teacher Debbie Smith cheer for fifth graders as they drive by in a parade.

Lainey Ison, a fifth grader at Freedom Elementary, shows the sign she made while waving to teachers and staff members.

Jena Harnish, Chelsea Rademaker, Katie Kandel and Cindy Brumbaug cheer for fifth graders as they pass by.

Guy Grimes, principal at Freedom Elementary, hands out wireless headphones to fifth graders as a graduation gift.

Caden Parker, a Freedom Elementary fifth grader, rides along in a decked out golf cart with his parents Kirsten and Randall Parker.

Elizabeth Pierce, a Freedom Elementary fifth grader, stands out of her car's sun roof to wave to teachers and staff.

Jacob Crawford, a fifth grader at Freedom Elementary, enjoys seeing his teachers and celebrating his graduation.

Matias Hernandez-Longart waves to first grade teachers as he nears the end of the parade loop.

Lily Asher, a fifth grader at Freedom Elementary, misses her teachers.

Emma Zagroski, a Freedom Elementary fifth grader, celebrates her graduation. Due to COVID-19, the school couldn't have its annual graduation ceremony, so it had a parade for fifth graders.

Ben McRee, a fifth grader at Freedom Elementary, is amazed by the teachers' and staff members' signs and decorations. "This is so cool," he says.

Jose Zuleta-Hernandez, a fifth grader at Freedom Elementary, waves to his teachers.

Osiel Sanchez, a fifth grader at Freedom Elementary, celebrates his graduation with balloons tied to his car as he goes through the parade line.

Isabella Colacciao, a Freedom Elementary fifth grader, waves to teachers and staff members during the parade.

Mona Jain Middle and Freedom Elementary celebrate students moving to the next level.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Freedom Elementary School fifth graders were supposed to walk across the school’s stage May 21 and celebrate their graduation to middle school.

Due to COVID-19, the school couldn’t have its graduation as students were finishing their year with e-learning, so the school decided to have its celebration outside in the form of a parade.

Teachers and staff members lined the entrance loop carrying signs, cow bells and balloons while fifth graders rode past in cars decked out in red, white and blue decorations.

Dr. Mona Jain Middle School had a parade May 20 to celebrate its eighth graders who are moving onto high school next year.

Laila Ward, an eighth grader, gave tiles away that said, “I virtually graduated eighth grade,” for every eighth grader along with other goodies as they made their way through the parade.

