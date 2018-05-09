 Skip to main content
Kay Ruff, Robert Ruff, Elizabeth and Aaron Rutledge

Robert Ruff swings into 90th birthday

Edward Winnick, Bob Israeloff and Jim Matson

Elliot Salenger, Bob Coyne, Robert Ruff and Bob Simmons

Harold Ronson, Larry Straff and Mort Tarter

Bob Coyne presents Robert Ruff with a golden racket.

Gerry Litzsky and Mort Mandle

Harold Ronson and Larry Straff

Bill Beckmeyer and Matt Brown

Robert Ruff and Dave Brenner

Robert Ruff was given this golden racket in honor of his 90th birthday.

About 40 tennis friends gathered May 9 to celebrate Ruff.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

After more than 30 years of organizing tennis matches for his friends, Robert Ruff’s friends paid him back.

On May 9, about 40 of his tennis friends gathered after their 10:30 a.m. matches to celebrate Ruff’s 90th birthday.

The party was supposed to be a surprise, and though it didn’t go totally as planned, Ruff said he was still surprised at how many people came to celebrate with him.

“It’s a great group of guys,” Ruff said. “Many of them have been with me for a long time.”

Ruff’s son-in-law and daughters, one of whom he shares a birthday with, came to join the party that took place on the upper deck of The Resort at Longboat Key Club’s Tennis Gardens.

Bob Coyne, who helped organize the event, called Ruff one of “the finest gentlemen most of us have met,” before presenting him with a golden racket – don’t ask who made the golden racket, though. It’s a secret.




 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

