Bird Key Yacht Club parties on despite rain

Tropical Storm Nestor dampened a lot of plans over the weekend of Oct. 19, including the Bird Key Yacht Club’s planned Lido Beach party.

But it didn’t dampen the spirit of those who still gathered to celebrate each other.

The club still held its party on Oct. 19, but indoors, away from the bluster and frequent squalls of the weekend. Touches of the beach came inside with decorations, and as the sun crept out, so did the attendees. The new Aft Deck at the yacht club boasts a panoramic view of Sarasota Bay, where a rainbow sprang up in the middle of the water before quickly burning away in the late-afternoon sun.