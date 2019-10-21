 Skip to main content
Tom and Barbara Gardner.

Bird Key Yacht Club parties on despite rain

Tom and Barbara Gardner.

Trudy Barry, Marshall Fernandez, Leslie Williams and Barbara Gardner at the event.

Trudy Barry, Marshall Fernandez, Leslie Williams and Barbara Gardner at the event.

Bob Keagy and Whit Sibley.

Bob Keagy and Whit Sibley.

Commodore Curtiss Schantz and wife Martha.

Commodore Curtiss Schantz and wife Martha.

Mary Reiling, Carolyn Bruder, Curtiss Schantz and Medora Sheehan.

Mary Reiling, Carolyn Bruder, Curtiss Schantz and Medora Sheehan.

Buck Fry and Jose Fernandez.

Buck Fry and Jose Fernandez.

The sun began to creep out and brighten the day

The sun began to creep out and brighten the day

Buck Fry, Lynn Kukanza and Becky Keagy.

Buck Fry, Lynn Kukanza and Becky Keagy.

Susan Lowy Harlan and Cathy Landis.

Susan Lowy Harlan and Cathy Landis.

Cathy Landis and Linda Woodcock were some of the first to venture outside.

Cathy Landis and Linda Woodcock were some of the first to venture outside.

Touches of the sea were found indoors despite the change of venue.

Touches of the sea were found indoors despite the change of venue.

Despite the venue change, the event drew about 60 members.

Despite the venue change, the event drew about 60 members.

Barbara Lowenthal, Robin Fetsch and Medora Sheehan.

Barbara Lowenthal, Robin Fetsch and Medora Sheehan.

Susan Seery, Elaine Coulter, Kathy Neumann and Karen Cogbill.

Susan Seery, Elaine Coulter, Kathy Neumann and Karen Cogbill.

The beach buffet was brought indoors as well.

The beach buffet was brought indoors as well.

A rainbow sprouted over the bay.

A rainbow sprouted over the bay.

Susan Seery and Carolyn Bruder.

Susan Seery and Carolyn Bruder.

Members of the club still got together for an evening celebration — indoors.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Tropical Storm Nestor dampened a lot of plans over the weekend of Oct. 19, including the Bird Key Yacht Club’s planned Lido Beach party. 

But it didn’t dampen the spirit of those who still gathered to celebrate each other. 

The club still held its party on Oct. 19, but indoors, away from the bluster and frequent squalls of the weekend. Touches of the beach came inside with decorations, and as the sun crept out, so did the attendees. The new Aft Deck at the yacht club boasts a panoramic view of Sarasota Bay, where a rainbow sprang up in the middle of the water before quickly burning away in the late-afternoon sun. 

