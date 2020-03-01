Bird Key Yacht Club members rock around the clock

Poodle skirts and candy cigarettes make a re-appearance.
As the band crooned, the crowd hula-hooped.
At the Bird Key Yacht Club's Rock Around the Clock party on Feb. 29, nostalgia for the 1950s-ish was everywhere. Candy cigarettes, Junior Mints and Jujubees decorated the tables alongside records of classic hits from days past.
Attendees brought out their most poofy skirts or went with the "Grease" theme. No one was in 21st-century wear. Rockin' classics played all night long as club members tore up the dance floor.