The venue welcomes you in.

Bird Key Yacht Club members rock around the clock

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 |

Attendees quickly took to the dance floor when the music got going.

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 |

Lynn Smith and Lisa Adams

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 |

The tables were decorated with nostalgia.

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 |

Tammy Walsh and Trudy Barry

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 |

When the hula hoops came out, guests gave each other a wide berth.

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 |

Sue and Tom Ghezzi

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 |

Dave and Susan Cohen

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 |

Meredith McGraw, Eve Kanoff, Cathy Landis and Robin Fetsch

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 |

Carol Patulo, Tammy Walsh and Anne Vose

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 |

Attendees sat down to dinner after the dancing.

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 |

Gary and Lynn Coffin

Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020 |

Poodle skirts and candy cigarettes make a re-appearance.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

As the band crooned, the crowd hula-hooped. 

At the Bird Key Yacht Club's Rock Around the Clock party on Feb. 29, nostalgia for the 1950s-ish was everywhere. Candy cigarettes, Junior Mints and Jujubees decorated the tables alongside records of classic hits from days past.

Attendees brought out their most poofy skirts or went with the "Grease" theme. No one was in 21st-century wear. Rockin' classics played all night long as club members tore up the dance floor. 

