Bird Key Yacht Club hosts Neil Diamond tribute night

Neil Diamond was available for photos as Bird Key Yacht Club members streamed into the club for the evening.

He wasn't very talkative, though. Also, the photographer cautioned residents to scoot to one side so the flash didn't bounce off Neil's tie too much.

Yeah, he was a cardboard cutout. But the members of the yacht club were excited for the evening all the same. Before dinner, members mingled in the club's bar area and chatted with friends before settling into their seats. After a delicious dinner, Tim McCaig and Juan Etchegorry serenaded the crowd with Neil Diamond's songs as they sang along.