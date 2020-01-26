 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Muriel Boyle and Barb Sanandres

Bird Key Yacht Club hosts Neil Diamond tribute night

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Muriel Boyle and Barb Sanandres

Buy this Photo
Trudy Barry and Jose Fernandez

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Trudy Barry and Jose Fernandez

Buy this Photo
Carolyn and Dave Bialoskey

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Carolyn and Dave Bialoskey

Buy this Photo
Peter Mermin and Michael Travis

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Peter Mermin and Michael Travis

Buy this Photo
Susan Seery and Ginger Mermin

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Susan Seery and Ginger Mermin

Buy this Photo
Eve Kanoff and Bob Williams

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Eve Kanoff and Bob Williams

Buy this Photo
Karin Jones and Don McGraw

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Karin Jones and Don McGraw

Buy this Photo
Karen O'Keefe and Tami Walsh

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Karen O'Keefe and Tami Walsh

Buy this Photo
Guitars decorated the dinner napkins.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Guitars decorated the dinner napkins.

Buy this Photo
Laurie and Chris Covert with Lynn Smith

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Laurie and Chris Covert with Lynn Smith

Buy this Photo
Juan Etchegorry and Tim McCaig

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Juan Etchegorry and Tim McCaig

Buy this Photo
Residents gather for dinner.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Residents gather for dinner.

Buy this Photo
Juan Etchegorry and Tim McCaig serenade the crowd.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Juan Etchegorry and Tim McCaig serenade the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Juan Etcegorry handles the drums.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Juan Etcegorry handles the drums.

Buy this Photo
Tim McCaig plays to the crowd.

Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 |

Tim McCaig plays to the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Share
After drinks and dinner, the songs of the popular entertainer sparkled through the yacht club.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Neil Diamond was available for photos as Bird Key Yacht Club members streamed into the club for the evening. 

He wasn't very talkative, though. Also, the photographer cautioned residents to scoot to one side so the flash didn't bounce off Neil's tie too much. 

Yeah, he was a cardboard cutout. But the members of the yacht club were excited for the evening all the same. Before dinner, members mingled in the club's bar area and chatted with friends before settling into their seats. After a delicious dinner, Tim McCaig and Juan Etchegorry serenaded the crowd with Neil Diamond's songs as they sang along. 

Related Stories

Advertisement