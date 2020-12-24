Bird Key Yacht Club hosts annual Blessing of the Fleet

On Dec. 5 the members of the Bird Key Yacht Club gathered for their annual Blessing of the Fleet holiday party.

Attendees wore masks indoors and shed them when they reached the patio, where they caught up with old friends and ooh-ed and ahh-ed over the glowing boats in the harbor.

Before long, members spaced out along the outdoor patio to listen to Rev. Craig Collemer speak and give the blessing, as he does every year. He spoke about the long-held tradition of blessing boats that dates to the 16th century and their changing significance from a vital measure for explorers and sailors to a ceremony for modern-day seafarers.

"Tonight, we come together for this very ancient tradition in a time when we find ourselves sort of in an unusual time, to say the least," Collemer said. "I suspect many of us feel like, boy, could I use a blessing."

In keeping with tradition, Keara Escobedo sang for the gathered crowd and was joined by the past and present commodore. Once the performances were over, members slowly drifted back into the ballroom to find their seats for dinner.