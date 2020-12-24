 Skip to main content
The club's general manager Scott Brynski masqueraded as a bartending Santa.

Bird Key Yacht Club hosts annual Blessing of the Fleet

Inside, the tables were decorated with Christmas knick-knacks.

At the yacht club, the wreaths were lifesavers.

The boats in the harbor nearest the club's dock were decked out.

Rev. Craig Collemer spoke and blessed the fleet.

Attendees watched from the stairs.

Rev. Craig Collemer spoke and blessed the fleet.

Keara and Jennifer Escobedo. Keara sang after Rev. Craig Collemer wrapped up his speech.

Anne Vose documents the festive boats.

Scott Brynski, Trudy Barry, Marshall Fernandez, Patty Lowe and Kate Sidney

The evening serves as the club's holiday party every year.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

On Dec. 5 the members of the Bird Key Yacht Club gathered for their annual Blessing of the Fleet holiday party. 

Attendees wore masks indoors and shed them when they reached the patio, where they caught up with old friends and ooh-ed and ahh-ed over the glowing boats in the harbor. 

Before long, members spaced out along the outdoor patio to listen to Rev. Craig Collemer speak and give the blessing, as he does every year. He spoke about the long-held tradition of blessing boats that dates to the 16th century and their changing significance from a vital measure for explorers and sailors to a ceremony for modern-day seafarers. 

"Tonight, we come together for this very ancient tradition in a time when we find ourselves sort of in an unusual time, to say the least," Collemer said. "I suspect many of us feel like, boy, could I use a blessing."

In keeping with tradition, Keara Escobedo sang for the gathered crowd and was joined by the past and present commodore. Once the performances were over, members slowly drifted back into the ballroom to find their seats for dinner. 

