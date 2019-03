They weren’t on Bourbon Street, but that didn’t stop the party for Bird Key Yacht Club members March 2.

On Saturday night, about 100 club members and guests gathered for a Mardi Gras celebration.

As partygoers arrived, wearing Mardi Gras beads and masks, “Jammin’ Jambalaya” performed live music in the purple, gold and green decorated lobby.

After enjoying a cocktail hour, the crowd sat down for dinner before the dance floor opened up.