Bird Key Yacht Club celebrates Halloween

Wait, is Hollywood on the West Coast or East Coast?

For one night at the Bird Key Yacht Club, Hollywood was transported to Sarasota for the club’s Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 26. Members dressed up for an intimate dinner night complete with a red carpet and “Oscar” himself to greet them on the way in. Movie posters completed the festive walk of fame.

Confetti, award-winning movies and popcorn decorated the tables as a nurse chatted with Jennifer Lopez and Charlie Chaplin caught up with Dorothy.