The entryway to the Halloween party was a red carpet.

Bird Key Yacht Club celebrates Halloween

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

The entryway to the Halloween party was a red carpet.

Commodore Curtiss Schantz, a.k.a. Movie Fan, addresses the crowd.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Commodore Curtiss Schantz, a.k.a. Movie Fan, addresses the crowd.

Richard Fountain shoots film of Elaine Coulter.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Richard Fountain shoots film of Elaine Coulter.

Carolyn and Pete Bruder as Mary Poppins and Burt.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Carolyn and Pete Bruder as Mary Poppins and Burt.

Tom and Celeste Parks as A-Rod and J-Lo.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Tom and Celeste Parks as A-Rod and J-Lo.

Susan and David Cohen came as Gordon Ramsey and Chicken cord-on-blue.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Susan and David Cohen came as Gordon Ramsey and Chicken cord-on-blue.

John and Helen Turner as Indiana Jones and the Oscar statue.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

John and Helen Turner as Indiana Jones and the Oscar statue.

Gena Derrevere stands behind Fiona and Axel Lohrisch.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Gena Derrevere stands behind Fiona and Axel Lohrisch.

Sue and Tom Ghezzi went with a classic.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Sue and Tom Ghezzi went with a classic.

Just Aaron Rodriguez at dinner.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Just Aaron Rodriguez at dinner.

Celeste Parks and Barbara Lowenthal.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Celeste Parks and Barbara Lowenthal.

The decorations matched the night.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

The decorations matched the night.

Confetti popped out to decorate the tables.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Confetti popped out to decorate the tables.

Confetti poppers shot off to the surprise of others.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Confetti poppers shot off to the surprise of others.

Helen Turner covers her ears from the pop.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Helen Turner covers her ears from the pop.

Confetti rains down on the table.

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

Confetti rains down on the table.

Rather than going the scary route, members went for the stars.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Wait, is Hollywood on the West Coast or East Coast?

For one night at the Bird Key Yacht Club, Hollywood was transported to Sarasota for the club’s Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 26. Members dressed up for an intimate dinner night complete with a red carpet and “Oscar” himself to greet them on the way in. Movie posters completed the festive walk of fame. 

Confetti, award-winning movies and popcorn decorated the tables as a nurse chatted with Jennifer Lopez and Charlie Chaplin caught up with Dorothy. 

