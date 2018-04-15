Bird Key sneaks into speakeasy night

On April 14, members had to give a password before being granted permission into the party.
There was no prohibition on Bird Key Yacht Club members’ fun April 14.
On Saturday night, members traveled back in time to the 1920s for a “speakeasy soiree.”
Upon entering the club, members, who were dressed in their best “vintage glamour,” found themselves wandering down a brick hallway with signs warning of the National Prohibition Act. When they reached a door, they knocked and gave a password to be granted permission to join cocktail hour.
Following cocktail hour, attendees enjoyed dinner and dancing.