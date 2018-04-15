 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Carol and Bob Patulo

Bird Key sneaks into speakeasy night

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Carol and Bob Patulo

Buy this Photo
Kendall and Lynn Smith

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Kendall and Lynn Smith

Buy this Photo
Robin Curtis, Lisa Adams, Buck Fry and Peggy Burns

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Robin Curtis, Lisa Adams, Buck Fry and Peggy Burns

Buy this Photo
Members had to give a password at the door before being allowed in the party.

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Members had to give a password at the door before being allowed in the party.

Buy this Photo
Mike and Donna Baker

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Mike and Donna Baker

Buy this Photo
Curt and Martha Schantz

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Curt and Martha Schantz

Buy this Photo
Mark Muse, Martha Schantz and Carolyn Bruder

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Mark Muse, Martha Schantz and Carolyn Bruder

Buy this Photo
Signs outside the speakeasy warned of the National Prohibition Act.

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Signs outside the speakeasy warned of the National Prohibition Act.

Buy this Photo
Debbie and Bob Levin

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Debbie and Bob Levin

Buy this Photo
Betty and Robert Goree

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Betty and Robert Goree

Buy this Photo
Members had to give a password at the door before being allowed in the party.

Sunday, Apr. 15, 2018 |

Members had to give a password at the door before being allowed in the party.

Buy this Photo
Share
On April 14, members had to give a password before being granted permission into the party.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

There was no prohibition on Bird Key Yacht Club members’ fun April 14.

On Saturday night, members traveled back in time to the 1920s for a “speakeasy soiree.”

Upon entering the club, members, who were dressed in their best “vintage glamour,” found themselves wandering down a brick hallway with signs warning of the National Prohibition Act. When they reached a door, they knocked and gave a password to be granted permission to join  cocktail hour.

Following cocktail hour, attendees enjoyed dinner and dancing.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement