Bird Key parties for St. Patrick's Day

No one got pinched at Bird Key Yacht Club March 16.

Club members and guests wore their green garb for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Party. Following cocktail hour, guests gathered in the dining room for a performance by the Irish Dance Academy of Sarasota followed by dinner, which included corned beef and cabbage, potatoes and cheddar potato soup.

Before dessert was served, partygoers participated in an Irish singalong. The evening then continued with live music and dancing.