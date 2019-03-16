 Skip to main content
Leslie and Bob Williams

Bird Key parties for St. Patrick's Day

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Flora Major and Ellen Berman

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Roy Cohen, Sylvia El Shahawy and Lisa and Scott Zelniker

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Dancers from the Irish Dance Academy of Sarasota perform for guests.

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Bruce Heckenberg, Elaina Coulton and Richard Fountain

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Carol Patulo, Carolyn Bruder and Roseanna Roble

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

John Roble, Lou Sanandres and Emil Valente

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Green decorations were scattered throughout the club.

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Kathy Fisk and Cathie Martin

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Barba Gibbons and Mary Lou Johnson

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Dancers from the Irish Dance Academy of Sarasota perform for guests.

Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019 |

Club member enjoyed an Irish dance performance and buffet dinner March 16.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

No one got pinched at Bird Key Yacht Club March 16.

Club members and guests wore their green garb for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Party. Following cocktail hour, guests gathered in the dining room for a performance by the Irish Dance Academy of Sarasota followed by dinner, which included corned beef and cabbage, potatoes and cheddar potato soup.

Before dessert was served, partygoers participated in an Irish singalong. The evening then continued with live music and dancing.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

