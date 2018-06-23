Bird Key members take the stage

Although slightly off tune, the voices wafting from the Bird Key Yacht Club dining room could mean only one thing.

It was karaoke night.

On June 23, about 40 members gathered on the dance floor to cheer on their friends as those brave enough took the stage and sang classic hits.

From "Sweet Caroline" to "Love Shack," the singers gave their best shot at belting out their favorite songs. While the vocalists worked their magic, others braved the dance floor and showed off their best moves.