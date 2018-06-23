 Skip to main content
Mike and Donna Baker

Bird Key members take the stage

Phil Jalwan, Carol Patulo, Mary Jalwan and Karen O’Keefe sing “Love Shack.”

Carol and Bob Patulo, Michele Fischman and Kendall and Lynn Smith

Bob Williams, Curt Schantz and Mark Muse sing “Sweet Caroline.”

Mary Jalwan and Karen O’Keefe

Bob and Carol Patulo

Each table had a bucket and other summer items in the center.

Buck Fry and Peggy Burns

Bob Williams, Curt Schantz and Mark Muse sing “Sweet Caroline.”

Carol Patulo and Michele Fischman dance to “YMCA.”

Phil Jalwan, Carol Patulo, Mary Jalwan and Karen O’Keefe sing “Love Shack.”

Members enjoyed a karaoke night on June 23.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Although slightly off tune, the voices wafting from the Bird Key Yacht Club dining room could mean only one thing. 

It was karaoke night. 

On June 23, about 40 members gathered on the dance floor to cheer on their friends as those brave enough took the stage and sang classic hits. 

From "Sweet Caroline" to "Love Shack," the singers gave their best shot at belting out their favorite songs.  While the vocalists worked their magic, others braved the dance floor and showed off their best moves. 

