Bingo calls Sisters to action

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Bradenton's Nadine O'Connor won the first Bingo game of the night to claim a designer purse.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Bradenton's Nadine O'Connor hurries up to the front of the room to claim her designer purse after she yelled, "Bingo!"

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Sirius Day Spa Owner Karen Medford is ready to rock 'n roll.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Premier Sotheby's Realtor Wanda Martinetto joined her Sisterhood for Good sisters at the event.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Carmen Thompson of Sisterhood for Good presents a designer purse to winner Kimi Newcomb.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Sisterhood for Good founder Angela Massaro-Fain explains some Bingo rules before the event.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Kathy Fraley and Peggy Kronus of Sisterhood for Good warm up the crowd before the games.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Comedian Beneva Fruitville (Berry Ayers) hosted the event and told the crowd, "Y'all need to pay attention to the rules."

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Do you think an "O" was called?

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Sisterhood for Good founder Angela Massaro-Fain was happy to present the first purse of the night to Bradenton's Nadine O'Connor.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Amanda Tullidge of Blalock Walters bought her own Louis Vuitton purse to the event, just in case she didn't win one.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Maribeth Phillips, the CEO and President of Meals on Wheels PLUS, supported the cause and got in a little Bingo.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Kimi Newcomb, a Sisterhood for Good member, goes over her Bingo card with Beneva Fruitville after she won the third game.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Bradenton's Ellen Peacock and Dade City's Monica Litrico joined five other friends for a girls night out at the event.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

April Costello and Debbie Dannheisser look at the fashion line Dannheisser, a Sisterhood for Good member, designed for Costello's Limb-Laugh-Love of Florida nonprofit.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Barb McSweeney was donating 20% of her sales of Barb McSweeney Jewelry at the event to Sisterhood for Good.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Lori Turkovics of Nokomis, Judy Braham of Venice and Lori Mowen of Englewood didn't mind driving to get to the event.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Sisterhood for Good's Kathy Fraley presents a designer purse to Lakewood Ranch's Valerie Demino after she won the second game of Bingo.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Dillard's Cynthia Mallick and Jeff Hoffman were selling La Mer skin products and Jo Malone fragrances to donate to the cause.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Jason Deli's Diana Willis, Yolanda Charles and Nicole Nunez fed the crowd. Willis, the owner, donated the food for the fundraiser.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Cathy Vande Mheen of the Cookie Cottage made cupcakes for the occasion.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 |

Bambi Forristall, the Meals on Wheels PLUS chair and president of Forristall Enterprises, was hoping to upgrade her purse at Designer Bag Bingo.

Designer Bag Bingo draws packed house to Gold Coast Eagle Distributing to benefit Lakewood Ranch area nonprofits.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Bambi Forristall, the board chair for Meals on Wheels PLUS, was supporting the Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser Oct. 21 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing in Lakewood Ranch when she was asked if she would spend $500 on a handbag.

"No," Forristall replied with a laugh. "Now ask me about shoes."

The Sisterhood for Good giving circle of Lakewood Ranch held the fundraising effort, allowing almost 200 women to have a shot at nine designer handbags that were the prizes during a night of Bingo. Comedian Beneva Fruitville (Berry Ayers) was the host.

"We want to introduce women to group philanthropy," said Sisterhood for Good founder Angela Massaro-Fain. "And we want to have a blast."

Massaro-Fain was hoping to lose a bet to her husband, John Fain. Her husband said he thought they would raise $20,000 for Lakewood Ranch area charities on the night while Massaro-Fain had guessed $15,000.

Bradenton's Nadine O'Connor won the first game and a designer purse.

"What they are doing is beautiful," O'Connor said of Sisterhood for Good. "That's what I like about this. They do so much good."

 

 

