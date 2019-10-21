Bambi Forristall, the board chair for Meals on Wheels PLUS, was supporting the Designer Bag Bingo fundraiser Oct. 21 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing in Lakewood Ranch when she was asked if she would spend $500 on a handbag.

"No," Forristall replied with a laugh. "Now ask me about shoes."

The Sisterhood for Good giving circle of Lakewood Ranch held the fundraising effort, allowing almost 200 women to have a shot at nine designer handbags that were the prizes during a night of Bingo. Comedian Beneva Fruitville (Berry Ayers) was the host.

"We want to introduce women to group philanthropy," said Sisterhood for Good founder Angela Massaro-Fain. "And we want to have a blast."

Massaro-Fain was hoping to lose a bet to her husband, John Fain. Her husband said he thought they would raise $20,000 for Lakewood Ranch area charities on the night while Massaro-Fain had guessed $15,000.

Bradenton's Nadine O'Connor won the first game and a designer purse.

"What they are doing is beautiful," O'Connor said of Sisterhood for Good. "That's what I like about this. They do so much good."