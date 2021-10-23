 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Apollo Beach's Tim Dickson sits in his 1936 Auburn Model 876 Boattail Speedster. The replica was built in 1981 by California Custom Coach.

Big day at the Knights of Columbus car show in Lakewood Ranch

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

Apollo Beach's Tim Dickson sits in his 1936 Auburn Model 876 Boattail Speedster. The replica was built in 1981 by California Custom Coach.

Those who showed cars had to choose whether they wanted to sit in the sun, or perhaps have some leaves fall on their precious show cars.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

Those who showed cars had to choose whether they wanted to sit in the sun, or perhaps have some leaves fall on their precious show cars.

Hannah, 7, Bentley, 6, and Maggie, 11, Smith of Parrish are ready to hand out candy at the Trunk or Treat event.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

Hannah, 7, Bentley, 6, and Maggie, 11, Smith of Parrish are ready to hand out candy at the Trunk or Treat event.

Nancy Turk of Our Lady of the Angels might have been premature to give Bill Welden's '56 Chevy Handyman Wagon the checkered flag. The show was just beginning.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

Nancy Turk of Our Lady of the Angels might have been premature to give Bill Welden's '56 Chevy Handyman Wagon the checkered flag. The show was just beginning.

Lakewood Ranch's Dave Charron sits in his 1932 Highboy Ford. He said it is the car that started the hot rod revolution.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Dave Charron sits in his 1932 Highboy Ford. He said it is the car that started the hot rod revolution.

Despite its show quality, Nokomis' Larry Slevin drives his 1957 Ford Country Sedan often.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

Despite its show quality, Nokomis' Larry Slevin drives his 1957 Ford Country Sedan often.

This 1957 Ford Country Sedan is a resto-mod, meaning it has been restored with some modern parts, such as the gauges.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

This 1957 Ford Country Sedan is a resto-mod, meaning it has been restored with some modern parts, such as the gauges.

Nokomis' Keith Lewis shows his 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner. Everything is original on the car.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

Nokomis' Keith Lewis shows his 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner. Everything is original on the car.

Heritage Harbour's Elizabeth Chambers, 9, made 8 of 15 shots in the basketball shoot contest.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

Heritage Harbour's Elizabeth Chambers, 9, made 8 of 15 shots in the basketball shoot contest.

North Port's Tommy West puts the finishing touches on his 1991 Chevy S-10 Blazer before the show.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

North Port's Tommy West puts the finishing touches on his 1991 Chevy S-10 Blazer before the show.

Lakewood Ranch's Tom Krein brought his 1937 Ford 2-door coupe to the event.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

Lakewood Ranch's Tom Krein brought his 1937 Ford 2-door coupe to the event.

GreyHawk Landing's Michell and Chris Murnen, parishioners at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, decorated their trunk for the Trunk or Treat part of the event.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

GreyHawk Landing's Michell and Chris Murnen, parishioners at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, decorated their trunk for the Trunk or Treat part of the event.

Yes, the season is Halloween, but Mia Morton, 6, dresses as Saint Lucia and reminds everyone that Christmas is coming soon.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

Yes, the season is Halloween, but Mia Morton, 6, dresses as Saint Lucia and reminds everyone that Christmas is coming soon.

More than 100 cars checked into the show and went from vintage transportation to rare sports cars.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

More than 100 cars checked into the show and went from vintage transportation to rare sports cars.

Vintage cars continued to roll into the event just moments before it opened to the public.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

Vintage cars continued to roll into the event just moments before it opened to the public.

Want to know what's under the hood? No problem if you went to the annual Knights of Columbus Car Show and Trunk or Treat at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Lakewood Ranch.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 |

Want to know what's under the hood? No problem if you went to the annual Knights of Columbus Car Show and Trunk or Treat at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Lakewood Ranch.

Share
Knights of Columbus raises money for St, Jude Children's Research Hospital with car show in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

If you wonder about what cars can mean to people, listen to Lakewood Ranch's Dave Charron talk about his 1932 Ford Highboy.

"When I die, I told my wife to throw me in the front seat, take off the wheels and put me in the ground," he said with a laugh Oct. 23 before the annual Knights of Columbus Car Show at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church 

More than 100 cars were on display in an event where all proceeds went to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Along with the car show, the Our Lady of the Angels Youth Group hosted a Trunk or Treat program. A Soccer Challenge and Free Throw Basketball Contest were held for the kids.

Those who were showing their cars say the event is one of the best.

"I like the spectators who come from all walks of life," North Port's Tommy West said. "I like the attention they pay to my car (a 1991 Chevy S-10 Blazer)."

Nokomis' Keith Lewis said he feels more secure with his 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner in Lakewood Ranch than he has at other shows.

"Here, if there is a restaurant nearby, we will go to the restaurant," he said. "The people here respect our cars more."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement