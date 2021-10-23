Big day at the Knights of Columbus car show in Lakewood Ranch

If you wonder about what cars can mean to people, listen to Lakewood Ranch's Dave Charron talk about his 1932 Ford Highboy.

"When I die, I told my wife to throw me in the front seat, take off the wheels and put me in the ground," he said with a laugh Oct. 23 before the annual Knights of Columbus Car Show at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church

More than 100 cars were on display in an event where all proceeds went to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Along with the car show, the Our Lady of the Angels Youth Group hosted a Trunk or Treat program. A Soccer Challenge and Free Throw Basketball Contest were held for the kids.

Those who were showing their cars say the event is one of the best.

"I like the spectators who come from all walks of life," North Port's Tommy West said. "I like the attention they pay to my car (a 1991 Chevy S-10 Blazer)."

Nokomis' Keith Lewis said he feels more secure with his 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner in Lakewood Ranch than he has at other shows.

"Here, if there is a restaurant nearby, we will go to the restaurant," he said. "The people here respect our cars more."