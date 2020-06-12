 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Clayton Rosaire says Big Cat Habitat added several improvements to its facility during its down time.

Big Cat Habitat open again in Sarasota

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Clayton Rosaire says Big Cat Habitat added several improvements to its facility during its down time.

Buy this Photo
Kay Rosaire says the big cats "definitely missed the interaction and stimulation our visitors provide them."

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Kay Rosaire says the big cats "definitely missed the interaction and stimulation our visitors provide them."

Buy this Photo
After being locked out, the public can now visit Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary, including this monkey.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

After being locked out, the public can now visit Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary, including this monkey.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Riley Hall has a fantastic time in the petting zoo.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch 8-year-old Riley Hall has a fantastic time in the petting zoo.

Buy this Photo
Some of the improvements added while Big Cat Habitat was closed include more shade for the big cats.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Some of the improvements added while Big Cat Habitat was closed include more shade for the big cats.

Buy this Photo
Sometimes you just need to do a double-take at the sanctuary.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Sometimes you just need to do a double-take at the sanctuary.

Buy this Photo
Visitors are once again to enjoy the playful bears.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Visitors are once again to enjoy the playful bears.

Buy this Photo
Don't be coy, everyone loves a colorful fish.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Don't be coy, everyone loves a colorful fish.

Buy this Photo
"Are you looking at me, kid?"

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

"Are you looking at me, kid?"

Buy this Photo
The leopard keeps an eye on visitors who are paying for a treat.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

The leopard keeps an eye on visitors who are paying for a treat.

Buy this Photo
Only a few areas of the sanctuary remain closed.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Only a few areas of the sanctuary remain closed.

Buy this Photo
The Big Cat Habitat workers are proud as peacocks with the improvements they have added.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

The Big Cat Habitat workers are proud as peacocks with the improvements they have added.

Buy this Photo
Bunk beds for big cats.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Bunk beds for big cats.

Buy this Photo
The sanctuary appears to have made it over the financial hump caused by the coronavirus.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

The sanctuary appears to have made it over the financial hump caused by the coronavirus.

Buy this Photo
The sanctuary wanted to put its best foot forward when it reopened this week.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

The sanctuary wanted to put its best foot forward when it reopened this week.

Buy this Photo
Phase 2 guidelines are in place at Big Cat Habitat.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Phase 2 guidelines are in place at Big Cat Habitat.

Buy this Photo
Several donors from the public stepped forward to provide food for the big cats during the shutdown.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Several donors from the public stepped forward to provide food for the big cats during the shutdown.

Buy this Photo
Probably not a good idea to touch the fence.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Probably not a good idea to touch the fence.

Buy this Photo
Emus greet those who visit Big Cat Habitat.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Emus greet those who visit Big Cat Habitat.

Buy this Photo
One of the structures built during the shutdown provides shade for the lions.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

One of the structures built during the shutdown provides shade for the lions.

Buy this Photo
Admissions to Big Cat Habitat help provide a safe, loving home for exotic animals.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Admissions to Big Cat Habitat help provide a safe, loving home for exotic animals.

Buy this Photo
With the visitors washing their hands more often, the tigers probably feel they need to take extra baths.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

With the visitors washing their hands more often, the tigers probably feel they need to take extra baths.

Buy this Photo
Share
The exotic animal sanctuary reopens at 50% capacity.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Clayton Rosaire, the vice president and COO of Big Cat Habitat in Sarasota, said he has been blown away by the outpouring of support the sanctuary received since it closed March 16.

He said one donor drove up with a truck load of chicken, more than 1,000 pounds.

"The help was so appreciated," he said. "And it wasn't just monetary. People volunteered their time."

He said several workers helped him build improvements, such as additional shading structures for the lions.

The sanctuary reopened on Wednesday at 50% capacity and Rosaire hopes they can make up for lost funds. When they closed, it was their busiest time of year.

Big Cat Habitat is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Go to bigcathabitat.org for more information.

 

 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement