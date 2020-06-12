Big Cat Habitat open again in Sarasota

Clayton Rosaire, the vice president and COO of Big Cat Habitat in Sarasota, said he has been blown away by the outpouring of support the sanctuary received since it closed March 16.

He said one donor drove up with a truck load of chicken, more than 1,000 pounds.

"The help was so appreciated," he said. "And it wasn't just monetary. People volunteered their time."

He said several workers helped him build improvements, such as additional shading structures for the lions.

The sanctuary reopened on Wednesday at 50% capacity and Rosaire hopes they can make up for lost funds. When they closed, it was their busiest time of year.

Big Cat Habitat is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Go to bigcathabitat.org for more information.