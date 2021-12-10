Big Brothers Big Sisters recognize supporters at luncheon

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast celebrated its mentors, mentees and supporters at its Investors Luncheon at Michael's on the Bay at Selby Gardens on Dec. 9.

Guests mingled in the event space overlooking the bay before sitting down for the program hosted by mistress of ceremonies Emily Kinzer. President and CEO Joy Mahler welcomed the audience and spoke before having several Big Brother and Big Sister mentors and their mentees speak about how the program has benefited them.