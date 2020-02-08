 Skip to main content
Committee members Julia Heise, Sally Struble, Shelly Van Duden, Chairwoman Kristina Eastmond, Melanie Johnston, Jennifer Sims, Nicole Behar, Carolina Revelli, Kelly Baldwin and Gina Taylort

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast host girls' day out

Katherine Naherny and Ann Lieberman

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota had appropriately love-themed decor.

Melanie Johnston and Jeanne and Hannah Grill

John Rocco and Kimberlie Summers

Guests bid on jewelry and other gifts at the silent auction.

More than 300 supporters attended the event.

Christy Comito and Steve Faticone

Kelly Baldwin and Erin Graham

A violinist kept the mood lively.

Steven and Leslie Goodwin

Noelle Haft, Kathy Stout-Labauve, Kristen Lamb and Victoria Phillips

Chairwoman Kristina Eastmond and President and CEO Joy Mahler

Brenda Fiske and Hilary Welch

20 vendors were at this year's event.

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota had appropriately love-themed decor.

Elena Smith, Tina Soucier and Rhonda Chapman

Rachel West and Tina Napoli

Trevor and Nikki Taylor

Laurie Myrthil and Suzanne Koscho

Renee Ryckman and Barbara Hines

Ellen Depeltau and Judy Brubaker

Julia Targowski and Michelle LeRoy

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota had appropriately love-themed decor.

Pamela Hutchinson and Kimberly Nguyen

Jimmy Kuebler, Amanda Eastmond and Patrick Karo

Steven Short and Victor Young

Lee-En Chung, Emily Kinzer and Katy McBrayer-Lynch

Brett Milan and Michelle Milan

The 2020 Live, Laugh, Love Extravaganza was held Feb. 8 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota ballroom was a flurry of activity during Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast's Live, Laugh, Love Extravaganza on Feb. 8.

The 2020 event welcomed hundreds of supporters along with 20 vendors for a day of drinks, shopping and support for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Guests started off picking up drinks and checking out the many handbags, pieces of jewelry, and articles of clothing inside the ballroom before sitting down. There was a silent and live auction as well.

Event chair Kristina Eastmond gave a few opening comments before lunch was served. What followed was the Bigs & Littles Fashion Show, which had mentors and mentees showing off the latest styles from Panache, Debbie Dannheisser Threads, Tommy Bahama and Bealls. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

