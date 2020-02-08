Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast host girls' day out

The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota ballroom was a flurry of activity during Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast's Live, Laugh, Love Extravaganza on Feb. 8.

The 2020 event welcomed hundreds of supporters along with 20 vendors for a day of drinks, shopping and support for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Guests started off picking up drinks and checking out the many handbags, pieces of jewelry, and articles of clothing inside the ballroom before sitting down. There was a silent and live auction as well.

Event chair Kristina Eastmond gave a few opening comments before lunch was served. What followed was the Bigs & Littles Fashion Show, which had mentors and mentees showing off the latest styles from Panache, Debbie Dannheisser Threads, Tommy Bahama and Bealls.