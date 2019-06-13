Bible roars to life at VBS

Six-year-old Anna Mylett had only seen in a puzzle book the story of God parting the Red Sea so the Israelites could cross it.

On June 12 during Vacation Bible School at Living Lord Lutheran Church, she joined about a dozen other children in passing through the waters — blue tarps spread across chairs in the sanctuary — in a real life Bible adventure. After that, they rested for the night before feasting one morning on manna and another on quail provided by God to eat.

Anna especially liked the quail, which she plucked from the ground.



"I'm excited," she said. "We have these at home."

Anna joined more than 20 children June 10-13 for Living Lord's "ROAR" Vacation Bible School, themed "Life is wild. God is good."

Attendees heard Bible stories and enjoyed snacks, arts and crafts, games and other festivities.