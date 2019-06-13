 Skip to main content
Bible roars to life at VBS

Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019

Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019

Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019

Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019

Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019

Five-year-old Hayden Hall walks slowly to keep his basket from falling.

Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019

Six-year-old Grant Pecora tries to balance a bucket of fruit on his head.

Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019

Makynzie Birch, 5, tries to balance a bucket on her head. She jumped up and down when her friends were successful doing it.

Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019

Lakewood Ranch High's John Anuszewski, East County's Jayden Jennings and Lakewood Ranch High's Connor Schrand all served as leaders for the younger children.

Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019

Lakewood Ranch 15-year-old Ellie Smyth signs the T-shirt of fellow counselor Carmen Raddatz. It's a tradition that started in 2018.

Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019

Living Lord Lutheran hosts Vacation Bible School
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Six-year-old Anna Mylett had only seen in a puzzle book the story of God parting the Red Sea so the Israelites could cross it. 

On June 12 during Vacation Bible School at Living Lord Lutheran Church, she joined about a dozen other children in passing through the waters — blue tarps spread across chairs in the sanctuary — in a real life Bible adventure. After that, they rested for the night before feasting one morning on manna and another on quail provided by God to eat.

Anna especially liked the quail, which she plucked from the ground. 

"I'm excited," she said. "We have these at home."

Anna joined more than 20 children June 10-13 for Living Lord's "ROAR" Vacation Bible School, themed "Life is wild. God is good."

Attendees heard Bible stories and enjoyed snacks, arts and crafts, games and other festivities.

