The tables were decorated with a centerpiece.

Beth Israel Women put on annual fashion show

Nancy Cohen, Lois Lowsky and Elise Galinsky arrived early.

Gladys Shapiro and Arlene Levy found their seats.

Cris Meyers, Donna Pettinato, Lynn Walters and Debby Rosenfield stepped into the ballroom.

Barbara Rosenthal, Sylvia Pastor and Marlene Stowe catch up before Rosenthal models.

Ann Friedman chats with Bonnie Wilder before the latter gets ready to model.

Jean Gramaglia and Susan Goldfarb caught up at the show.

Linda Federici sells raffle tickets.

Even the men of the temple, like Walter Frank and Isaac Azerad, came to the show.

Attendees had a salad for lunch.

Outfits awaited their models in the dressing room.

Barbara Rosenthal walks the runway.

Sue Boorstein turns around to show her outfit.

Gale Frank strikes a pose.

Susan Gorin strides down the runway.

Bonnie Wilder walks the runway in a blue outfit.

Several women from Temple Beth Israel modeled fashions from Evelyn and Arthur.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The women of Temple Beth Israel were rather "clothes-minded" on March 28 when they hosted the annual Beth Israel Women Fashion Show. More than 100 women from the BIW attended for lunch and to see the latest fashions on offer from Evelyn and Arthur. 

Even a handful of men from the temple attended the fashion show, including Rabbi Stephen Sniderman. The Michael's on East ballroom buzzed with attendees catching up with friends, buying raffle tickets and eventually finding their seats for lunch. After dessert was cleared away, the attention turned to the runway. 

Six women from Temple Beth Israel worked as models. Each model showed off multiple outfits from Evelyn and Arthur, and Sarasota store manager Aliki Gable announced the details of each as they came down the runway. Gable worked with each model to find the best outfits for her, from the sporty "Let's Go Shopping" looks to the daytime casual "Let's Go to Lunch." 

