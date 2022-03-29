Beth Israel Women put on annual fashion show

The women of Temple Beth Israel were rather "clothes-minded" on March 28 when they hosted the annual Beth Israel Women Fashion Show. More than 100 women from the BIW attended for lunch and to see the latest fashions on offer from Evelyn and Arthur.

Even a handful of men from the temple attended the fashion show, including Rabbi Stephen Sniderman. The Michael's on East ballroom buzzed with attendees catching up with friends, buying raffle tickets and eventually finding their seats for lunch. After dessert was cleared away, the attention turned to the runway.

Six women from Temple Beth Israel worked as models. Each model showed off multiple outfits from Evelyn and Arthur, and Sarasota store manager Aliki Gable announced the details of each as they came down the runway. Gable worked with each model to find the best outfits for her, from the sporty "Let's Go Shopping" looks to the daytime casual "Let's Go to Lunch."