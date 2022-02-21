 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Several teapots were available for attendees to take.

Beth Israel Women host Mad Hatter tea party luncheon

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Several teapots were available for attendees to take.

Sylvia Pastor, Kelli Veit, Michael Mendez and Nancy Cohen stand behind the table of food.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Sylvia Pastor, Kelli Veit, Michael Mendez and Nancy Cohen stand behind the table of food.

Barbara Rosenthal and Gale Frank came with their maddest hats for the occasion.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Barbara Rosenthal and Gale Frank came with their maddest hats for the occasion.

The scones were paired with lemon curd and raspberry preserves.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

The scones were paired with lemon curd and raspberry preserves.

Suzan Friedman and Barbara Mishkin came with hats to block the sun of the day.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Suzan Friedman and Barbara Mishkin came with hats to block the sun of the day.

Lois Lowsky gets a pastry from Robin Green.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Lois Lowsky gets a pastry from Robin Green.

Corrine Sniderman made lemon curd for the pastries.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Corrine Sniderman made lemon curd for the pastries.

Maxine Tauber and Lois Lowsky dined at the same table.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Maxine Tauber and Lois Lowsky dined at the same table.

Michael Mendez performed a short setlist of songs for the lunch.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Michael Mendez performed a short setlist of songs for the lunch.

Sylvia Pastor made sandwiches for everyone.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Sylvia Pastor made sandwiches for everyone.

Sylvia Pastor and Nancy Cohen dance to Michael Mendez's performance.

Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 |

Sylvia Pastor and Nancy Cohen dance to Michael Mendez's performance.

Share
Attendees came dressed in their best hats and partook in tea and sandwiches.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The hats at the Beth Israel Women luncheon on Feb. 21 just got curioser and curioser. The theme of the gathering was a Mad Hatter's tea party, and attendees came dressed to impress with towering hats sprouting feathers and springy coils. 

Attendees enjoyed an elegant tea party with crustless cucumber and egg salad sandwiches. Sylvia Pastor made the sandwiches and scones, Corrine Sniderman prepared the lemon curd, and Debbie Cohen made the cream puffs. Every tray was a hit. As dessert approached, attendees made cups and pots of tea for their party at their table. 

The women were treated to an encore of a performer who recently graced the temple; Michael Mendez from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe put on a short singing performance after lunch. He was part of the group who performed at the Education Center at Temple Beth Israel on Feb. 7.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement