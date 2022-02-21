Beth Israel Women host Mad Hatter tea party luncheon

The hats at the Beth Israel Women luncheon on Feb. 21 just got curioser and curioser. The theme of the gathering was a Mad Hatter's tea party, and attendees came dressed to impress with towering hats sprouting feathers and springy coils.

Attendees enjoyed an elegant tea party with crustless cucumber and egg salad sandwiches. Sylvia Pastor made the sandwiches and scones, Corrine Sniderman prepared the lemon curd, and Debbie Cohen made the cream puffs. Every tray was a hit. As dessert approached, attendees made cups and pots of tea for their party at their table.

The women were treated to an encore of a performer who recently graced the temple; Michael Mendez from Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe put on a short singing performance after lunch. He was part of the group who performed at the Education Center at Temple Beth Israel on Feb. 7.