Benjamin Gilkey Fund reimagines Michael's On East with Golden Ticket fundraiser

Michael's On East was converted into a candy-coated wonderland for The Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovative Pediatric Cancer Research's fundraiser on Sept. 28.

The nonprofit's mission is to raise funds for clinical trials at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in memory of Benjamin Gilkey, who died from leukemia when he was nine in 2014.

To meet that goal, the Gilkey family and friends spent two days transforming the Michael's On East ballroom into a Wonka-esque chocolate factory complete with candy-themed decor, creative treats and fun props for its Golden Ticket fundraiser. There were even children dressed as Oompa Loompa's put on a performance later in the night. Guests mingled and had dinner in their most colorful clothing before participating in a live auction.