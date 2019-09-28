 Skip to main content
Michael and Laura Gilken

Benjamin Gilkey Fund reimagines Michael's On East with Golden Ticket fundraiser

Megen Macdonald with Lilah and Maggie Davenport

The Oompa Loompas put on a show.

Each tabled sported some Wonka-esque decor.

Shannon Nelson, Shelly Manzana, Nicky Mayforth and Tracy Freeman

Erin Ernst painted a tattoo onto Kathy Gilkey

Megan Galati and Shelby Pierce

Troy Kannegieter and Deanna Harless

Shaikh Rasool and Kerry McCarthy

Guests could pick from a number of creatively-titled treats.

Devin and Dean Southerland

Debbie and Dennis Gilkie with Becky Moody

Anthony and Rosanne Catalano

Jenny and Josh Norman

Guests could pick from a number of creatively-titled treats.

Melinda Vasecka, Katie Grey and Gana Gilkey

Pat Mahoney and Sally Hellerick

Sonny and Kristi Shaw

Anne and Andy Hathorn

Matt Russell with Andi and Eric Zito

Julie Riddle with Karen and Casey Moore

The fund for innovative cancer research put on a Willy Wonka-themed fundraiser Sept. 28.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Michael's On East was converted into a candy-coated wonderland for The Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovative Pediatric Cancer Research's fundraiser on Sept. 28. 

The nonprofit's mission is to raise funds for clinical trials at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in memory of Benjamin Gilkey, who died from leukemia when he was nine in 2014.

To meet that goal, the Gilkey family and friends spent two days transforming the Michael's On East ballroom into a Wonka-esque chocolate factory complete with candy-themed decor, creative treats and fun props for its Golden Ticket fundraiser. There were even children dressed as Oompa Loompa's put on a performance later in the night. Guests mingled and had dinner in their most colorful clothing before participating in a live auction.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

