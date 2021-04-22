Every time Indigo's Scarlett Walsh participates in the Fit4Kids program at Bob Gardner Community Park, she can feel herself getting stronger.

Walsh, who is 7, ran, skipped and jumped her way through an hourlong workout April 22 with about 19 other children of all ages.

"Your body wants to fall over," Walsh said. "You've got to push yourself and say, 'I want to do more.'"

Esplanade 5-year-old Kayden Whitfield said he can run fast because of Fit4Kids. His favorite part of the program is simply running around in circles.

Lakewood Ranch Community Activities contracted Graham Anderson, the owner of Anchor Fitness and Performance, to run the program.