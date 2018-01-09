Becoming a real life Disney princess

When the pretty middle schooler with a crown on asked her young audience, “Does anyone know what the definition of a drug is?” countless small hands flew up eagerly, saying things like alcohol, cigarettes, medicine, and even lighters.

At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, a special guest arrived to teach children the dangers of drugs and how to say no to them.

Miss Florida Jr. High 2018, Maddy Boehm, has taken a platform called “No Drugs, No Problems.” With this platform, Maddy hopes to inspire youth to say no to drugs and peer pressure.

“Cigarettes give you a hairy tongue,” Boehm said in her presentation. “Can you imagine getting up to shave your tongue in the morning?”

In addition to her Miss Florida Jr. High title, Boehm also received a Disney Be Inspired grant. This $500 grant is awarded to 250 youth, aged 5-18, to be used to help their communities on any issue.

When it comes to saying no to peer pressure, Boehm left the children with one piece of advice.

“Just blame it on your parents,” Boehm said. “I know my mom would kill me if I smoked a pack of cigarettes so just say ‘If my parents found out I would be grounded for forever!’.”