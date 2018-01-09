 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Maddy Boehm with the Boys & Girls Club Member Ambassadors, Amy, Sara, Naomi, Maisey and Nicole

Becoming a real life Disney princess

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 |

Maddy Boehm with the Boys & Girls Club Member Ambassadors, Amy, Sara, Naomi, Maisey and Nicole

Buy this Photo
Maddy Boehm, Miss Florida Junior High, talks with Boys & Girls Club Member Ambassadors before the presentation.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 |

Maddy Boehm, Miss Florida Junior High, talks with Boys & Girls Club Member Ambassadors before the presentation.

Buy this Photo
Maddy Boehm speaks to her audience about the dangers of drug use.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 |

Maddy Boehm speaks to her audience about the dangers of drug use.

Buy this Photo
Maddy Boehm discusses what peer pressure is and how to say no to it.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 |

Maddy Boehm discusses what peer pressure is and how to say no to it.

Buy this Photo
Maddy Boehm asks for children in the audience to help with her presentation, promising candy for those who volunteer.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 |

Maddy Boehm asks for children in the audience to help with her presentation, promising candy for those who volunteer.

Buy this Photo
Miss Florida Junior High, Maddy Boehm, gives her presentation called "No Drugs, No Problems."

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 |

Miss Florida Junior High, Maddy Boehm, gives her presentation called "No Drugs, No Problems."

Buy this Photo
Sara, a club member ambassador, helps Maddy with her presentation by changing the PowerPoint slides for her.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 |

Sara, a club member ambassador, helps Maddy with her presentation by changing the PowerPoint slides for her.

Buy this Photo
Maddy Boehm points to an audience member, asking them to be a volunteer in helping her decide what is and what isn't a positive interaction.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 |

Maddy Boehm points to an audience member, asking them to be a volunteer in helping her decide what is and what isn't a positive interaction.

Buy this Photo
Children at the Boys & Girls Club gather to talk about what to do in a situation involving peer pressure.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 |

Children at the Boys & Girls Club gather to talk about what to do in a situation involving peer pressure.

Buy this Photo
Share
Miss Florida Junior High teaches youth about saying "no" to drugs thanks to Disney grant.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

When the pretty middle schooler with a crown on asked her young audience, “Does anyone know what the definition of a drug is?” countless small hands flew up eagerly, saying things like alcohol, cigarettes, medicine, and even lighters.

At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota County, a special guest arrived to teach children the dangers of drugs and how to say no to them.

Miss Florida Jr. High 2018, Maddy Boehm, has taken a platform called “No Drugs, No Problems.” With this platform, Maddy hopes to inspire youth to say no to drugs and peer pressure.

“Cigarettes give you a hairy tongue,” Boehm said in her presentation. “Can you imagine getting up to shave your tongue in the morning?”

In addition to her Miss Florida Jr. High title, Boehm also received a Disney Be Inspired grant. This $500 grant is awarded to 250 youth, aged 5-18, to be used to help their communities on any issue.

When it comes to saying no to peer pressure, Boehm left the children with one piece of advice.

“Just blame it on your parents,” Boehm said. “I know my mom would kill me if I smoked a pack of cigarettes so just say ‘If my parents found out I would be grounded for forever!’.”

Related Stories